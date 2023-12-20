Forget the winning Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich. There is another Abramovich, less public and less well-knownwhich plays a fundamental role in supporting the aggressive policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and for this reason it not only deserves to be on the EU blacklist but to remain there. The Russian oligarch and tycoon loses his legal battle with the EU Court, which confirms the restrictive measures decreed by the European Union in the wake of Russian aggression against Ukraine and rejects the appeal. No unfreezing of assets, and no one million euro compensation requested for the moral damage caused by the EU campaign, considered denigrating by the interested party.

The Court of Luxembourg accuses the interested party of failing to honor the reverse proof. That is, Abramovich was unable to demonstrate that he was uninvolved in the facts and therefore that the conditions exist for him to be removed from the list of subjects affected by restrictions. In the aftermath of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the EU began to launch a whole series of sanctions packages (twelve in total, the latest adopted a few days ago) which, among other things, provide for the freezing of assets, and assets held in Europe. Furthermore, the right to enter and transit on community land was denied. A measure that also concerns Abramovich (who nevertheless holds an Israeli and Russian passport), hit in particular because he is the main shareholder of the parent company of Evraz, one of the main Russian groups in the steel and mining sector, and which according to the EU member states provides «a significant source of income for the Russian government». There is therefore Abramovich as an entrepreneur in the non-football world in the register of “bad guys”.

He is trying to shake this fame off himself and out of the eyes of public opinion. The compensation for damages is linked precisely to his reputation and image. In the collective imagination, Abramovich is the one who made Chelsea great, purchased in 2003 and which under his management has won five English championships, five English cups, three League cups, two English super cups, two Europa Leagues and two Champions Cups. Due to the war in Ukraine and the reactions of the EU, for fear of “expropriations”, Abramovich rushed to sell the London club, sold at the end of May 2022. Now another victory for the European Union. Not definitive, however. Abramovich can still try to appeal to the Court to assert his reasons. It doesn't seem simple, given that his closeness to Putin seems confirmed and reproven.