An the evening before Russia announced its latest withdrawal from Ukraine, Vladimir Putin strode across Red Square to an open-top railway carriage. A choir stood on it. Men in military coats and caps worn by the Red Army during World War II sang for the President. “Rise, mighty land,” boomed deep voices. “Rise for the death throes against the fascist dark force, against the cursed horde!” The song is called “Holy War”. Written in June 1941 after Nazi Germany’s invasion of the Soviet Union, it premiered as volunteers were leaving a Moscow train station for the front.

The President was guided through an “interactive museum” on Red Square. According to the Kremlin, with dozens of exhibits such as guns and aircraft, it commemorates the “heroism and steadfastness of the defenders” of besieged Moscow in the first winter of the “Great Patriotic War”. Putin was also shown wiping something, perhaps a tear, from two shots placed side-by-side. On the left you could see soldiers from 1941 in black and white. Some of today marched to the right. According to state television, they are “grandsons and great-grandsons of the heroes” of World War II and “now went out to protect their homeland.”