War in Ukraine, Putin: “The sooner the conflict ends the better”

Turning point in the conflict in Ukraine? Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he wants the war in Ukraine to end as soon as possible. His words were taken up by the agency Interface.

The Russian president said that “our goal is not to spin the flywheel of a military conflict, but on the contrary to end this war. We are committed to this and will continue to do so.”

He added: “We will work hard to ensure this ends and of course the sooner the better.” However, the way Putin intends to end the conflict. nor when it is not clear.

According to Putin, in fact, “the sooner our adversaries realize that it is necessary to negotiate, the better it will be”.