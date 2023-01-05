The ceasefire, it should be noted, was born out of the unilateral will of Russia, which however expects Ukraine to do the same.

Paschal Ancona

After more than 10 months of almost uninterrupted war, Orthodox Christmas marks the first ceasefire of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It was the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, who called it, through his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, which was ordered to arrange just a temporary truce from 12 noon on 6 January to 12 midnight on 7 January.

the ceasefire — The ceasefire, it should be specified, was born out of will Russia's unilateral, which however expects that the Ukraine do the same. "In consideration of the fact that a large number of citizens of the Orthodox faith live in the combat zones – reads the statement released by the Kremlin and then taken up by the RIA Novosti news agency – we appeal to the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire, for give them the opportunity to attend the ceremonies on the vigil as well as on the day of the Nativity of Christ".

the appeal of the patriarch of moscow — The news comes after what has been defined as the heartfelt appeal of the patriarch of Moscow, Kirillwho had asked for a “Christmas truce” for the population of the Orthodox religion, so that they can “attend services on Christmas Eve and on the day of Nativity of Christ”. Soon after, there was a similar request from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

kiev's answer — Minutes later, Kiev's response came: "Russia must withdraw from the occupied territories, only then will he have a temporary respite. Keep your hypocrisy," Zelensky's adviser wrote on Twitter, Mykhailo Podolyak – Ukraine does not attack foreign territories and does not kill civilians. How does the Russian Federation. Ukraine destroys only members of the occupying forces on its territory". Kiev's skepticism had already arrived a few minutes after Krill's request: "It's one cynical trap, an element of propaganda", Podolyak himself said in his capacity as negotiator. "Keep your hypocrisy in mind: Russia will have its reprieve after it withdraws its troops."

What is Orthodox Christmas and when is it celebrated? — Orthodox Christmas is what is celebrated on January 7thi.e. the coming of Christ according to Julian calendar, which applies to both the Eastern Catholic Churches and the Orthodox Churches. The story therefore dates back to 1582, when Pope Gregory XIII decided to modify the old calendar introduced by Julius Caesar, named in his honor Julian. Thus, the days between 5 and 14 October 1582 were canceled and our 25 December became the January 7th. In reality, therefore, it is their December 25th which simply coincides with our January 7th.

How is Orthodox Christmas celebrated? — According to tradition, Orthodox Christmas is preceded by a long fasting period and prayer lasting forty days. However, fasting is not total: you can eat fish on Wednesdays and Fridays. TO Christmas the Orthodox use to offer candles and buds of wheat as a gift. On the day before, however, fasting is very strict and involves the consumption of food "sociable" or boiled wheat and fruit. Fasting generally ends in church, with the solemn Midnight mass. After the prayer, the faithful sing the Christmas hymn and the icon representing the festivity is brought to the center of the church: a lit candle which symbolizes the Comet Star. At that moment, the faithful can eat blessed bread. During dinner on Christmas Eve in Russia they consume the honey And the garlic, which symbolize the sweetness and bitterness of life.