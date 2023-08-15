“NATO member countries continue to build and modernize their offensive capabilities, attempt to transfer military confrontation into space and information, using military and non-military means of pressure”. These are the words of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin in a video address to the participants of the Moscow Conference on International Security. At the same time, he noted that “all this is happening against the backdrop of the destruction of the arms control system.”

“We can clearly see where the policy of adding fuel to the fire leads in the example of Ukraine,” Putin continued, “by pouring billions of dollars to the neo-Nazi regime, supplying it with equipment, weapons, ammunition, sending their military advisers and mercenaries, everything is being done to ignite the conflict even more, to attract other states to the conflict”.