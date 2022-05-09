The Russian president delivered a speech at the commemoration of the 77th anniversary of Victory Day. In Red Square, the president defended that the military operation in Ukraine was a preventive response to the hostile advances of NATO. While Volodimir Zelensky predicted that soon there will be “two Victory Days in Ukraine.” In other news, Moscow troops have renewed attacks on the Azovstal steel mill.

The 75th day of the War in Ukraine coincides with the celebration of the 77th anniversary of Victory Day, commemorating the day in which the defeat of Adolf Hitler’s Germany at the hands of a group of allied countries was defined in which there were, for example, the United States and Russia.

On this day of speeches, one of the most anticipated was that of Vladimir Putin. In his words, he highlighted the work that the soldiers are doing on the Ukrainian territory and underlined his country’s reaction to NATO’s position. For his part, the president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, also invoked the victory over Nazism on this commemoration date.

These are the most relevant news of the war in Ukraine this Monday, May 9:

7.30 (BOG) Ukraine seeks to reopen wheat exports

President Volodimir Zelensky requested on Monday that immediate action be taken to open the Ukrainian ports that remain blocked by Russia so that wheat exports can be carried out and prevent global shortages.

“It is important to prevent a food crisis in the world caused by the aggressive actions of Russia. Action must be taken immediately,” the president said in a post on Telegram.

06.27 (BOG) After humanitarian operations, attacks on Azovstal return

Russia resumed aggression against the Mariupol steel plant after the convoy organized by the United Nations left Donetsk, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

"As expected, the occupiers began storming Azovstal," said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the city's mayor. The man added that Russian troops tried to destroy the bridge, which was "the gate for evacuation", but were unsuccessful.









For his part, Svyatoslav Palamar – deputy commander of the Azov Regiment – described the situation as “difficult, critical” due to the lack of medical supplies. “There are not enough medicines, we no longer have surgical instruments. There is no option to provide qualified medical care,” he stated.

There are around 600 injured at the Azovstal facility, but “this number is increasing every day, as is the number of deaths,” he stressed.

6.00 (BOG) Zelensky predicts that soon “there will be two Victory Days” in Ukraine

The Ukrainian president affirmed that his country will triumph in this warlike conflict and “very soon there will be two Victory Days”. Both in Ukraine and Russia, this Monday marks the day they prevailed over Hitler’s Germany.

Volodimir Zelenski expressed in a speech recorded and posted on his website that “only a madman” can seek to repeat what happened in World War II and that whoever does so will imitate Nazi philosophy.

In a recent video, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, assured that the situation in the city of Borodianka is more terrible than that of Bucha. ©Reuters

In this sense, the head of state stated that kyiv is “fighting for a new victory” in its attempts to stop the advance of Moscow unleashed on February 24, something that he warned will not be easy, but it will happen. “We are fighting for our freedom, for the freedom of our children, we will win.”

Finally, he stressed that Ukraine has been involved in various wars, but that in none of them was an invader able to settle because “no one can rule the free Ukrainian people.”

5.35 (BOG) Putin spoke for Victory Day and stressed that soldiers fight “for the motherland”

The President of Russia delivered a speech in Red Square for the 77th celebration of the day that commemorates the victory in World War II over Nazi Germany, where there was a minute of silence for all the fallen and traditional tributes.

The Odessa martyrs were included in the act and kyiv was listed as one of the bastions of the Soviet Union in the resistance against Germany.

In addition, the president referred to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and highlighted the efforts being made by Russian troops. “The Donbass militias together with the Army are fighting for their own land,” he said.

Subsequently, Putin addressed the Armed Forces. “They fight for the country, for their future, so that no one forgets the lessons of World War II, so that there is no place in the world for executioners, repressors and Nazis,” he emphasized.

Vladimir Putin lays flowers at a monument to the Hero Cities during a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Victory Day, marking the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, in central Moscow , Russia, on May 9, 2022. © Reuters / Anton Novoderzhkin

Meanwhile, the Kremlin leader also justified the “preemptive” attack on the grounds that NATO and the West were moving forward with their threats and this was the “only possible measure.”

“The danger grew day by day. It was a decision of a sovereign, strong and independent country,” Putin said at the military parade.

However, the president promised to “do everything possible” so that “the horror of a global war is not repeated.” “Russia has always advocated a global and indivisible security system, one that is vital to the entire world community,” he stressed.

With EFE and Reuters