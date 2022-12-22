War in Ukraine, Putin wants an end to the conflict

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, said he wanted the conflict in Ukraine to end as soon as possible. “We will work hard for all this to end. And the sooner the better, of course”, said the head of the Kremlin at a press conference.

Moscow, “Zelensky is the son of p … of the West”

But the words of the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, do not seem to go in that direction: “Volodymyr Zelensky is the son Of p… of the West”, he declared in the newspaper punto stampa, after the Ukrainian leader’s visit to Washington. “It is their son Of p… and therefore everything is granted to him. Above all, it’s not just theirs son Of p…, but also an instrument of contrast to our country”.

Putin, countermeasures to oil prices on Monday or Tuesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin he announced that he will sign a decree with response measures to the ceiling on Russian oil prices. Ria Novosti reports it. “I think I will sign the decree on Monday or Tuesday”, said the Russian leader, underlining that “they are precautionary measures”.

Ukraine, Zelensky: I’m back from a visit to the USA with good results

Volodymyr Zelensky he returned to Ukraine “with good results”. Thus in his first video message after his visit to Washington. The Ukrainian president thanked Joe Biden “for his help, his international leadership and his determination to win,” in a video posted on social media. “We are bringing the decisions that our defense forces have been waiting for to Ukraine, Donbass, Bakhmut and the south,” he explained. He added that he met the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, on his way home today and thanked him “for everything they do for Ukraine and our protection: the protection of Europe”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

