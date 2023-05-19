All against Russia. According to Vladimir Putin, since the beginning of the war in Ukraine there has been an ”external aggressive pressure” which is ”exerted against Russia”, ”almost all the arsenals are aimed at us”. Putin, in a press conference, speaks of pressure ”on our entire society” arguing that there is ”powerful anti-Russian propaganda”, but ”the greater the slander against us, the stronger we will become”.

Russia, Putin says, will never forget the 2014 coup in Kiev, a source of the government in power today. “The regime took power in Kyiv following an armed coup in 2014. There were elections afterwards, we know that but the main source of power in Kyiv is the coup. We can’t forget that and we won’t I will forget,” Putin said later at the meeting of the Council for Inter-Ethnic Relations.

The peoples of Russia are diverse and each has its own small homeland, but there is also only one homeland: Russia with its diverse culture and the great Russian language, which – according to Putin – performs a unique function as a language of interethnic communication.

“It is important that there is a foundation with the same values ​​u200bu200band foundations for everyone. We are different, of course, we are different people, and each of us has our own, small homeland, but a single, powerful, huge Motherland, behind which we feel like behind a stone wall. It is Russia with its large and diverse culture, great history and linguistic diversity, and the Great Russian language, which in Article 68 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation is enshrined as the state language and performs a unique function as a language of inter-ethnic communication,” he says.