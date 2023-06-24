The head of the Wagner mercenaries engaged in Ukraine, Yevgeny Prigozhin has officially declared war on Russia’s military leaders, launching an appeal to “stop” the heads of the armed forces of Moscow after accusing the regular troops of bombing the camps of his fighters , on the orders of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu making “a huge number” of deaths. “We are 25,000”, declared the militia leader, inviting the Russians, especially the soldiers, to join them and not offer resistance in what “is not a military coup, but a march of justice”.

Shortly after, the reply came from Moscow: first, the Russian Defense Ministry rejected all accusations of attacks on mercenaries. Then the Kremlin took the field directly: President Vladimir Putin “was informed about the situation around Prigozhin” and “the necessary measures are being taken”. Shortly thereafter, the National Counter-Terrorism Committee opened a criminal case against Wagner’s boss “for inviting armed rebellion”, ordering the leader of the mercenaries to “stop illegal actions”.

Meanwhile Evgeny Prigozhin of the Southern Military District headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces in Rostov-on-Don announced the control of the headquarters building by Russian volunteers from the Wagner group, as well as taking control of the airport to prevent the landing of fighter planes.

Russian law enforcement agencies are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of residents of the Rostov region. This was stated by the governor of the region, Vasily Golubev, on his Telegram channel. “The current situation requires the maximum concentration of all forces to maintain order. The police forces are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of the residents of the region”, wrote the Russian governor asking everyone to remain calm and not to leave the house unless necessary. Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region announced that the information spread in social networks and instant messages about the introduction of a curfew in the Rostov region is not true.