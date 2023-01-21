Italy is preparing to send anti-missile systems and land vehicles to Ukraine

The decree of the Meloni government is ready. As La Stampa explains, in the measure the sending of lynxes for transport, artillery and heavy machine guns. La Stampa reports Guido Crosetto’s statements: “In the next few weeks we expect an escalation of the war with an exponential increase in land attacks which will add to the missile attacks brought by Russia in the last period”. Faced with this worrying scenario, “each nation will contribute by providing military material, i.e. anti-missile batteries and land vehicles”.

La Stampa comments: “Italy has kept the list of armaments sent to Ukraine secret and therefore these words by Crosetto are interesting, because even without going into detail, they give some indications”. Also significant for Germany’s stop on tanks, which makes Kiev say it is “disappointed” by the German attitude.

Ukraine, Metsola: “Immediately the Leopards in Kiev or Europe will lose”

“Ukraine must have Leopard 2”. Roberta Metsola says this to La Stampa, convinced that the equipment for Kiev must include German tanks. “It is important that the allies coordinate and proceed united – argues the president of the EU Parliament – Other important commitments have been made and I remain optimistic about tanks as well, as this is what is needed – it will be the next logical step. I welcome Ramstein’s readiness and commitments. However, what we urgently need is leadership, agreement and a united approach to supplying Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. There are many European countries ready to do this. Ukrainians are bravely fighting for their freedom and our common values. They need and count on us. We can’t let them down.”

Meanwhile, however, on the corporate front, few are actually leaving Russia. Il Fatto Quotidiano writes: “Immediately after the start of the war, many American and European multinationals had in fact announced their intention to close their activities in Russia as soon as possible. Almost a year after the beginning of the conflict, the data instead photograph a very different reality. Out of the total number of Western companies present in Russia in February 2022, today only 8.5% of these have divested”.

