Hopes for possible progress in the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are dimming. Chernihiv Mayor Vladislav Atroshenko accused Russian troops of shelling the city “all night” after Moscow negotiators promised to “radically” reduce their military activity there and in kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed doubts about the Kremlin’s offer, while the Russian government indicated that “it sees no signs of progress” in the negotiations.

Thirty-five days into the war in Ukraine, Russia is showing an apparent reversal of promises it made just a day earlier during negotiations in Turkey.

The surroundings of kyiv, the capital, and the city of Chernihiv, in the north of the country, were bombed by Russian troops despite Moscow’s promise to reduce military operations there, local authorities denounced.

Likewise, Russian air attacks continue on almost all cities in the Donetsk region, along the line that separates the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government from the areas in the hands of the pro-Russian separatists.

For Russia, there is still a long way to go before reaching an agreement with Ukraine.

These are the most outstanding news of this March 30:

7:18 (BOG) The Kremlin “sees no signs of progress” in the negotiations

As part of the explanations of the Russian Government to maintain its offensive on Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, assured that there are still no signs of progress in the rounds of dialogue held so far by the delegations of the two countries.

Peskov said that his country welcomed the fact that kyiv had put its demands for an end to the conflict in writing, but that Moscow had not noticed anything really promising or that seemed like a breakthrough.

Vladimir Putin’s spokesman pointed out that there is still a long period of work ahead before reaching a cessation of hostilities.

07:03 (BOG) Russia: Reducing military operations does not mean a ceasefire

Amid the criticism, Moscow’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, asserted that Russia’s promise to “drastically reduce” military operations does not represent a ceasefire.

In an interview with the Russian state news agency Tass, Medinsky noted that there is still “a long way to go” to reach a mutual agreement with Ukraine.

6:41 (BOG) “We are not naive”: Zelensky mistrusts Russian promise

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the talks between his country’s delegation and Russia on Tuesday in Turkey had been “positive but did not drown out the explosions of Russian shells.”

The president maintained that his country has no intention of reducing its military efforts, despite the Kremlin’s promises.

The Ukrainians “are not naive people,” said the head of state, adding that he has seen “no reason to trust the words of certain representatives of a state that continues to fight for our destruction.”

06:23 (BOG) Russia intensifies its operation in the Donetsk region

The Russian military has also not ceased its intense bombing of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

The region’s governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said Russian troops are attacking almost all cities along the front line that separates territory controlled by the Ukrainian government from areas held by Russian-backed separatists.









In addition, the Ukrainian authorities reported heavy fighting in the port city of Mariupol. The strategic locality – due to its access to the Sea of ​​Azov – has been heavily besieged since the beginning of the conflict.

06:05 (BOG) kyiv: Russian troops are moving from the north to the east of Ukraine

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Zelensky, said Kremlin troops are transferring forces from northern Ukraine to eastern parts of the country to try to encircle the Ukrainian army there.

However, Arestovych explained that Russia would keep some troops near kyiv to try to prevent Ukrainian forces from reinforcing the eastern front.

“Although the Russians are withdrawing some troops from (around) kyiv, they will still leave certain forces here (near kyiv) to face our troops here,” the presidential adviser said.

05:46 (BOG) Ukraine: Airstrikes continue around kyiv

Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian bombs fell again around kyiv on March 30. However, they explained that the attacks have not fallen directly on the capital city.

“The night passed relatively calmly, with the sound of sirens and the sound of gunfire from battles around the city, but there was no shelling in the city itself,” Kyiv Deputy Mayor Mykola Povoroznyk said.

Both the United States government and the Ukrainian president see Moscow’s promise to reduce its military operations in two key areas of the country as a strategy to possibly reorganize its troops and buy time, amid strong resistance from the local Army and volunteer forces.

5:27 (BOG) Chernihiv was “bombed all night”

The complaint was made by the mayor of the city in northern Ukraine, Vladislav Atroshenko, and the regional governor, Vyacheslav Chaus.

With the continuation of the bombing, Russia would be failing to fulfill the promise it made on Tuesday, March 29, during the round of negotiations in Turkey with the Ukrainian delegation.

“The enemy has (not) shown its ‘decrease in activity’ in the Chernihiv region with attacks on Nizhyn, including air strikes. Chernihiv was bombed all night,” Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said.

With the attacks ongoing, Chaus added that he does not believe Moscow’s offers. “Do we believe in it? (the promise to reduce military activities) Of course not,” said the governor.

With Reuters and AP