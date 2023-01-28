Ukraine, more missile attacks in Donetsk: at least three dead

It is at least three civilians killed And two injured the toll of a Russian missile attack this morning, January 28, on Kostiantynivka, an industrial city in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. This was reported by the regional governor himself, Pavlo Kyrylenko, quoted by the country’s media: “The Russians fired at the residential district, hit and damaged four buildings, a hotel, garages and civilian cars”, the report states.

But the alarm had already gone off in the early hours of the day, when one strong explosion resounded in the city of Mariupol occupied by Russian forces, near the Azovmash (cargo wagons) and Ilyich (steel) factories. “A strong explosion in Mariupol twenty minutes ago. Also in Kalmius district, bordering Azovmash/Illich settlements. We are clarifying the reasons. But these sounds, pleasing to the Ukrainian ear, are becoming more and more frequent in the city” denounced the mayor’s adviser on Twitter.

The Ukrainian president Zelensky, given the recent clashes in Donetsk, in Vuhledar and in Bakhmut, is increasingly worried and admits: “The situation at the front is extremely serious. Russian artillery hammers the eastern one”

Concern also joined by the Italian defense minister Crosettiwhile Rome and Paris are increasingly heading towards an agreement on sending Samp-Ts: “If the Russian tanks arrived in Kiev it would be World War III.”

