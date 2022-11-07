An analysis of satellite images pfor the british public broadcaster BBC revealed the existence of more than 1,500 new graves in a field near Mariupolin southern Ukraine, the station reports on Monday.

The massive cemetery, which, according to local officials and other witnesses consulted, contains thousands of bodies, is located on a large piece of land to the northwest of the city, one of the most affected by Russian bombing as it is considered a strategic point.

After being attacked by land and air since the beginning of the war last February, when Mariupol fell into the hands of Russia was destroyed and thousands of civilians had died, notes the radio station of the United Kingdom.

On its “Panorama” program to be broadcast on Tuesday, the BBC will show details of satellite images from the company Maxar, showing three mass burial sites in Staryi Krym, Manhush and Vynohradne.

Makeshift cemetery for those who fell during the Russian invasion in the town of Staryi Krym, on the outskirts of Mariupol.

The British Center for Information Resilience analyzed the data from Staryi Krym and concluded that at least 1,500 new graves from the last time it had surveyed the area in June, to an estimated total of some 4,600 since the start of the war, the BBC says.

The BBC recalls that, according to the Ukrainian authorities, at least 25,000 people died in the clashes in Mariupol, and that between 5,000 and 7,000 of them perished under the rubble of their houses when they were bombed.

In “Mariupol, the history of the people”, Panorama collects testimonies of Ukrainians who lost loved ones in these circumstances and who have not been able to recover their bodies or their whereabouts are unknown.

Some bodies that appeared on the streets were buried in mass graves in the center of Mariupol by the Ukrainians themselves, while others were removed by the Russians.

EFE