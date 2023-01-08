More than a break. Ukrainian citizens celebrated Orthodox Christmas under bombs, many in shelters, and in the evening, at midnight local time, the 36-hour unilateral truce decided by Russia ended, without in fact hostilities ever stopping. The ceasefire, unilaterally announced by Russia, ended at 10 pm Italian time to be exact, after cross-criticisms had been chasing each other all day, from the Ukrainians to the Russians for not respecting it, and from Moscow to Kiev for not having joined the application.

During the night then other bombings. In particular, the Russians attacked the Kharkiv region where a man died: this is what the president of the Kharkiv regional state administration, Oleg Sinegubov, denounced. According to local administration sources, the Russians also launched a rocket attack on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhya. The governor called on “residents of Kharkiv and the region to stay in shelters”.

During the night, Russian forces carried out seven rocket attacks on Kramatorsk and two on Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. This was reported by the head of the Ukrainian military administration of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko. According to preliminary information, there are no victims or injured and the bombings have damaged the industrial areas of the two cities. Air raid sirens also sounded in the Poltava, Kirovograd and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine.

Finally, some Ukrainian artillery missiles hit and damaged the Starobeshevskaya power plant in the Donetsk region of Russian-occupied Donbass. This was written by the Russian agency Tass, quoting local sources of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk. Sources say that at least two people, two workers at the thermal plant, may have remained under the ruins of the affected plant, where rescuers are operating. The missiles, sources tell Tass, were fired from a multiple launcher supplied to the Kiev forces.