War Russia Ukraine, Mariupol defenders: “our last hours, help us”

In a dramatic appeal the commander of the Ukrainian forces a Mariupol he fears that “probably” it is their “last days, if not hours”, and asks for “help” in moving to a third country. “The enemy is ten times more numerous than us – he says Serhiy Volynacommander of the 36th Ukrainian Navy Brigade in a video message broadcast on Facebook – We appeal to all world leaders to help us. “

Volyna speaks of Russian advantage from artillery to ground forces, passing through means and equipment while the Ukrainians defend only the site of Azovstal. Volyna calls for an “exfiltration procedure” and asks that all, soldiers, more than 500 wounded fighters and hundreds of civilians, be brought to safety on the territory of a third country. “This is our appeal to the world – she says – It could be the last appeal. We are probably facing our last days, if not hours”.

War Russia Ukraine, Kiev: agreement for humanitarian corridor in Mariupol today

A agreement with the Russia for a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from Mariupol today. This was announced by a Ukrainian official. “We managed to find a preliminary agreement (with the Russians) on a humanitarian corridor for women, children and the elderly,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk reported on Telegram.

Read also:

“The alarm on public debt returns: interest rates at risk with the” Draghi method ”

CSM reform, no Copernican revolution, but …

CSM, the position of the League: “Few amendments but indispensable”

Easter in Ukraine, the testimony of the City Angels: “Spooky stories”

Russia, minutes counted for default: only 50 billion reserves remain

Baby gang beats and throws an elderly man in a dumpster

War in Ukraine, the other truth: VIDEO

Axpo, the joint venture for the development of renewables is underway

Philips, Andrea Celli is the new Managing Director in IIG

Costa Deliziosa, inaugurated today the cruise season in Bari