The war in Ukraine, which began with the large-scale invasion launched in February last year by Russia, threatens Moscow’s influence throughout the world – the proof is the situation in Armenia, a small former Soviet republic of around 3 million people. population.

The Armenian government complains that the Russian focus on the conflict in Ukraine is making Vladimir Putin’s country turn its back on its former ally, a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (OTSC), a kind of “Russia’s NATO” which, In addition to the two countries, it also has Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan as members.

Armenia claims that Russia has been moving away from its commitment to protect it from neighboring Azerbaijan, which has greater military capabilities. The two countries have a historical disagreement over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, located within Azerbaijan, but which has an ethnic Armenian population.

Since the end of the Soviet Union, the area has led to two wars between the two countries, and Russia intervened to guarantee Armenian security and the ceasefire.

Moscow was also supposed to ensure free movement between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, through a road known as the Lachin Corridor, but since the end of last year Azerbaijan has blocked this link, making it difficult to deliver food, medicines and other items and raises fears of a new war.

This Monday (18), the Azerbaijani government reported that trucks with humanitarian aid arrived in Nagorno-Karabakh, but tension remains.

“All of this should be within the sphere of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers, and considering that these issues have arisen, the Russian peacekeepers have failed in their mission,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said in interview with Politico last week.

“As a result of the events in Ukraine, Russia’s capabilities have changed,” said Pashinian, who accused Moscow of avoiding displeasing Azerbaijan and its close ally Turkey for strategic reasons.

Due to this separation, Armenia is looking for alternatives to Russia. Last week, Pashinian announced that the country will fully ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which would oblige it to arrest Putin if he travels to Armenia.

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant against the Russian president due to the deportation of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia, which makes it mandatory for all countries that are members of the Hague court to arrest him if he visits their territories. .

However, the Armenian government maintains that the decision is not related to Armenian-Russian relations, but rather to the country’s security problems. Accession would allow Armenia to bring cases to the ICC against Azerbaijan over disputes over Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as border demarcation issues.

The announcement sparked concern in Moscow, which asked Yerevan for explanations about the possible ratification of the statute.

Another fact that has generated tension between the two countries is a joint military exercise between Armenia and the United States, which began last week and runs until this Wednesday (20).

The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Armenian ambassador to Moscow to lodge a formal protest against the military exercise and other measures by Armenia that it described as “hostile,” such as Pashinian’s recent statements that Russia is “withdrawing” from the south. from the Caucasus, other demonstrations by senior Armenian officials and the arrest of pro-Russian journalists and bloggers.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected Armenian claims that Russia was neglecting the country’s security and said the two would continue “to be close allies and partners.”

“We may have some problems, which need to be resolved through dialogue, because the logic of our development and the national interests of both countries generate the need to further deepen our alliance and partnership,” said Peskov.

To Politico, Pashinian said that, despite the military exercise with the Americans, the Armenians seek to “reduce as much as possible” their dependence on other countries in terms of security.

“The model whereby we have problems with our neighbors and have to call on others to protect us, no matter who those others are, is a very vulnerable model,” said the prime minister. (With EFE Agency)