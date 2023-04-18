Macron orders Bonne to talk to Wang Yi and come up with a peace plan on Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron goes on the counterattack. And he throws an axis with Xi Jinping, forcing Joe Biden into a corner. That’s right. After his visit to Beijing about ten days ago, with the screen von der Leyen in the role of “bad cop”, the French president has taken a further step. According to Bloomberg, Macron has instructed his foreign policy adviser Emmanuel Bonne to work with Communist Party of China Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission director Wang Yi to establish a framework that could be used as a basis for future negotiations.

The French strategy would foresee that talks between Russia and Ukraine take place as early as this summer, if all goes well. A scenario that is hard to believe, given the abysmal distance between Kiev and Moscow. Not only the abysmal distance between the Chinese and the Western idea of ​​peace. Beijing would in fact be in favor of a “ceasefire” that would freeze the situation and above all take into consideration Moscow’s dear “legitimate security concerns”.

On the other hand, however, the West is officially firm in peace understood as a Russian withdrawal from the territories conquered in Ukraine. Difficult to understand how to reconcile the two visions, unless you give credit to the proposal of Brazilian President Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva which provided for the withdrawal from the invaded territories after February 24, 2022 but the Russian maintenance of Crimea.

