War in Ukraine, Macron amid threats and fear of retaliation

There war in Ukraine gets closer and closer. Signals from the Russia they do not bode well. At the end of the umpteenth day of escalation also on the field, with exercises troops battleships from Putin in Crimea – reads the Messenger – and maneuvers on the eastern borders of Ukraine, Macron wants to assure Europe, which has presided over the role of great mediator since January 1st, that it is a subject capable of speak “firmly”, but also of bring the matter back to diplomacy and negotiation and avoiding not only armed confrontation, but also the stumbling block of sanctions. A demanding and lucid dialogue »: this is what Emmanuel Macron promises to Vladimir Putin. The two will talk to each other on the phone Friday morning, the Elysée wanted it, and the Kremlin accepted.

Macron – continues the Messenger – said last night, from Berlin and next to the chancellor Olaf Scholz, the objective of the call: “To take stock of the situation together, to initiate a demanding dialogue, to obtain clarifications”. But across the Atlantic, the tones on the Ukrainian crisis are quite different: “We will be able to move troops shortlySaid the American president Joe Biden, even if he ruled out “the use of American NATO troops in Ukraine”. But sanctions in the event of a Russian attack could backfire in real time against most European countries, with aUnion that depends for more than 40% on Russian gas for its energy needs.

