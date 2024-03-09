DBritish Foreign Secretary David Cameron has offered Germany support to enable the possible delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. When asked whether his country would be prepared to solve the problems that stand in the way of a Taurus delivery, he told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”: “We are determined to work closely with our German partners on this as on all other issues to help Ukraine.” Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had rejected delivery of the long-range weapon system on the grounds that Germany “could not do what the British and French are doing in terms of targeting and accompanying targeting.”

According to the paper, Cameron also believes a ring swap is possible, in which Germany would give Taurus cruise missiles to Great Britain and London would in turn deliver additional Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine. “We are prepared to look at all options to achieve the maximum effect for Ukraine,” said Cameron.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on Western partners to provide comprehensive supplies of weapons and ammunition. “The strategy of trickling aid to Ukraine no longer works,” he said after a meeting with his colleagues from the Baltic states and France in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. It is a new reality that the era of peace in Europe is over. “In order to prevent a Russian victory and finally pave the way for Ukraine’s victory, we cannot rule out any form of support,” Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said as host. “We have to draw red lines for Russia, not for ourselves.”

On Saturday night, Russia attacked Ukraine again with swarms of Iranian-made combat drones, the Ukrainian Air Force announced. There was air alarm particularly in the south of Ukraine. Explosions were heard in the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian public television reported. Information about possible victims and damage was not provided. Russian planes fired glide bombs on the Kharkiv region in the east. The large-scale Russian invasion of the neighboring country has been going on for more than two years. Saturday marks the 745th day of the war.

Türkiye wants to mediate in the Ukraine war

During President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Istanbul, Turkey once again offered itself as a mediator in Russia's war against Ukraine. “We are ready to host a peace summit in which Russia will also take part,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday after his meeting with Zelensky. He also pledged his country's support in the reconstruction of Ukraine. Turkey also supports the integration of Ukraine into “Euro-Atlantic institutions”. Zelensky also spoke of a possible peace summit, but initially rejected Russia's participation.