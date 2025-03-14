The president of the USA, Donald Trumphe has confirmed that The delegation of his country will meet with the Russian Hours after the meeting with the representatives of Ukraine in which the immediate fire of 30 days was agreed: “Ukraine has accepted it and we hope that Russia also accepts it. We will meet them,” he said. This Tuesday, the president Vladimir Putin He first pronounced on that truce. The Russian president was “in favor”, although he said that “there are inconveniences” And he will have to address the “nuances” with the American part, which could lead to a Russian negative to the proposal sponsored by Donald Trump.

