The situation of the war in Ukraine and European security are the two issues that this Saturday will be discussed in a New leaders coordinated by the United Kingdom and will develop virtually. The British prime minister, Keir Starmer, has already warned Putin before the summit by accusing him of “playing with the agreement of President Trump”, in reference to the high the fire plan proposed by the US.

This proposal passes through the statement between kyiv and Moscow of a high immediate and extendable total fire of thirty days on land, sea and air, and continues to gain adherents after the support this Friday of the Foreign Ministers of the G7. In addition, Washington and Moscow continue to bring positions After US government conversations with Vladimir Putin, which according to Donald Trump were “very good and productive”, so there are “very good possibilities” that the “horrible and bloody war in Ukraine comes to an end, the US president said.

For Putin, “The situation has begun to change” Regarding the relations with the US, and stressed that for the “effective” compliance of Trump’s call it is necessary that the political-military dome of Ukraine order the entrenched troops in Kursk depose the weapons and surrender. The former president and deputy of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, has warned that “the next few hours” will be key to showing kyiv’s choice.

Zelenski, who has accepted the American proposal of Alto El Fuego, has accused Putin of Lying to want to prolong war and “continue killing Ukrainians”, and is convinced that the Russian president is preparing to reject the US plan. “Of course Putin fears to tell the President (Donald) Trump direct Often: it does not say ‘no’ flatly, but extends things and makes reasonable solutions impossible, “said the Ukrainian president, who believes that kyiv is not putting conditions that complicate the process, while” Russia is doing it. “