On the 264th day of the war initiated by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 12:00 on Monday, November 14:

Zelenski makes a surprise visit to the recovered city of Kherson. The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, paid a surprise visit to the city of Kherson on Monday, recently recovered by the kyiv troops after months of occupation. “We are moving forward,” the president told the Ukrainian soldiers. “We are ready for peace, peace for our entire country,” he added. The Ukrainian leader also thanked NATO and other allies for their support in the war against Russia and assured that the US HIMARS missile launcher systems have made a difference.

Ukraine reports the liberation of 12 settlements in Luhansk. Ukrainian troops have already liberated 12 settlements in the Lugansk province from Russian occupation, where “fierce fighting” is ongoing, according to the head of the regional military administration, Sergei Gaidai. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already liberated 12 settlements in the Lugansk region from the occupiers. Bilohorivka is under constant shelling and attacks from the Russian army,” Gaidai said.

Delegations from Moscow and the US are meeting in Turkey, according to the Russian press. Delegations from Russia and the US will meet this Monday in the Turkish capital, Ankara, to discuss the New Start treaty, a framework agreement to reduce the number of nuclear missiles of both superpowers, according to the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

Borrell affirms that the decision to negotiate with Russia corresponds to kyiv. The decision on when to start negotiations with Russia belongs to Ukraine, said the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell. “Ukraine will decide what to do. Our duty is to support them”, he explained upon arrival at the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Twenty-seven that is being held today in Brussels, given the speculation that has circulated in recent days that the West could pressure kyiv to start talks with Moscow.

In the image, distributed by the Presidency of Ukraine, President Volodímir Zelenski, this Monday in Kherson.