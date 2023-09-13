IIn Russia’s Far East, President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday. The place and time of the meeting were not initially announced. A possible meeting point was Russia’s new Vostochny cosmodrome, where Putin arrived in the morning after taking part in an economic forum in Vladivostok, according to the state news agency Tass. His guest from the isolated communist North Korea traveled to the meeting in a heavily armored special train.

It is assumed that Putin and Kim are allowed to talk about arms deals. Russia urgently needs ammunition for its war of aggression against Ukraine. North Korea, in turn, is likely to hope for Russian technology to build satellites and nuclear submarines, for example. For Kim, who previously invoked the “strategic importance of relations” between the two countries, it is the second visit to Russia after a meeting with Putin in Vladivostok in April 2019.

In the defense against the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian General Staff reported progress on long-contested sections of the front. The Ukrainian Energy Ministry, meanwhile, denied reports that power cuts were planned from October 1st. A rocket attack on the Russian-occupied port city of Sevastopol was reported from the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, injuring two dozen people.

Ukrainians advance near Bakhmut

The General Staff in Kiev said there were “partial successes” in the town of Klishchiyivka, south of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. The Russian army captured Bakhmut in the Donetsk region in May after months of costly fighting. However, Ukraine is now attacking north and south of the city and putting pressure on the occupiers on the flanks.







The General Staff reported further partial successes from the Robotyne area in the Zaporizhia region in the south. The Ukrainian army has been slowly working its way through heavily mined Russian defense lines there for weeks. The military information from both sides is often not immediately verifiable. In this case, however, they roughly correspond to the situation that experts can recognize with the help of photos and videos. The Ukrainian army reported Russian artillery fire and air strikes from all sectors of the front.

Governor: Major fire after attack on Sevastopol

At least 24 people were injured in a suspected rocket attack on the Bay of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea, according to the Moscow-appointed regional administration. A “non-civilian facility” in the port city of Sevastopol went up in flames as a result of the attack, Governor Mikhail Razvoshayev said via Telegram, as the Russian state news agency Tass reported early Wednesday morning. According to the report, about ten explosions echoed through the city where the Russian Black Sea Fleet is based. Razvoshayev blamed the Ukrainian military for the attack. Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014 in violation of international law.