According to RMC Sport, the PGS extreme defender welcomed 30 refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine to his home
Keylor Navas takes the field in favor of Ukrainian refugees. As reported by RMC Sport, the PSG goalkeeper bought and set up 30 beds in his home, intended for as many refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Navas welcomed the refugees into his home, with his wife who takes care of preparing food, clothes and religious functions, with the couple linked to the rites of the Evangelical Church.
March 27, 2022 (change March 27, 2022 | 20:55)
