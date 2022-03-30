The war in Ukraine is causing “a wave of collateral hunger in other parts of the world,” the World Food Program (WFP) warned today. of the United Nations, which provides emergency food aid to a million people in various areas of that country.

“The conflict is triggering a wave of collateral hunger in other parts of the world“As war-induced global food price spikes “will affect local food prices and further limit access to food for millions of people already under pressure,” the WFP said in a statement. .

Rising prices mean more people around the world will go hungry […] The consequences of the conflict radiate outwards.

The UN body recalled that the prices of food “has increased considerably since the start of the conflict, reaching an all-time high in February 2022“.

In addition, “at WFP we also have to pay more for the food we buy, so our operations to help those people are also affected. We need the world to step up at this critical time,” he added.

Currently, the United Nations agency provides emergency food aid to one million people in various areas of Ukraine, thanks to the creation of systems capable of delivering food on a large scale to communities in need with trucks, trains and minivans.

Displaced Ukrainian women and children arrive at the Lviv train station as they try to leave Ukraine amid a Russian military operation in the country. Photo: MIGUEL A. LOPES/EFE/EPA

“Following a massive expansion of operations, WFP has provided 330,000 freshly baked loaves of bread to families in the city of Kharkiv, cash assistance to the displaced of Lviv and ready-to-eat food in various parts of the country,” they say in a statement.

Food supplies “have also reached the conflict zones of Sumy and Kharkiv through two inter-agency humanitarian convoys”, despite “the instability of the security situation, the difficulties in finding partners on the ground and the challenges involved serve a population on the move.

“Just a month ago, we had no field presence, no staff, no network of providers or partners,” said Jakob Kern, WFP’s emergency coordinator for Ukraine, stressing that “now that the structures are in place, we need the funding to help the three million people who need it.

More than 6.5 million people are displaced within Ukraine and pre-conflict supply chain systems for feeding the country’s population have been broken, the agency said.

WFP needs US$590 million to help 3.1 million crisis-affected and internally displaced people inside Ukraine with in-kind and cash distributions, as well as Ukrainian refugees and asylum seekers in neighboring countries for the next three months.

