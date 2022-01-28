War in Ukraine, Russia is not giving in and the US is watching

There war in Ukraine it is more and more likely. Although diplomacy has been at work for days, for the moment the arguments provided by the US are not convincing Putin who pulls straight and thinks about the firefight. The first reaction of the Russian government is negative. The letter sent by US State Department – reads the Corriere della Sera – “does not contain positive answers to the main question”, says the Foreign Minister Sergej Lavrov. The Kremlin requires a written commitment from United States and from Born: Ukraine will never be admitted to theAtlantic Alliance. The document sent to Vladimir Putin confirms the position of the US: “NATO is an organization with open doors. Russia cannot decide who should be part of it and who shouldn’t “.

If that’s the case, comment Dmitrj Peskov, spokesperson for Putin, “there is little room for optimism”, adding, however – continues the Corriere – that “there are always opportunities to continue the dialogue; it is in our interest and in that of the Americans”. We would therefore need a change of perspective. For now, the United States and its European allies are working on sanctions. Yesterday Ned Price, spokesman for the Foreign Minister Antony Blinken, he said in an interview: «I want to be very clear. If Russia invades Ukraine in one way or another, the Nord Stream pipeline 2 it will not go on. “

