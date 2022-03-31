The International Committee of the Red Cross affirmed this March 31 that its units are prepared to operate in the port city, where thousands of people are trapped with few supplies. In addition, the Ukrainian government will send 45 buses to deepen the escape of civilians. Meanwhile, President Zelensky fears a siege in Donbass.

War activity has subsided slightly in recent hours, especially in the kyiv region. The shelling of the Ukrainian capital has eased and the air-raid alarm sounds less frequently.

However, where the situation has not changed much is in Mariupol. The siege of the port city by the Russian Army continues and at this time the greatest efforts are focused on safeguarding the civilians who are trapped.

These are the most relevant news of the war in Ukraine this Thursday, March 31:

06:25 (BOG) ICRC prepares to lead Mariupol evacuation

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Thursday that its teams are moving with supplies to assist the port city and are ready to be part of the civilian evacuation procedure.

“Our teams are traveling right now with aid and medical supplies to be ready to facilitate the safe transit of civilians. For logistical and security reasons, we will be ready to conduct the operation tomorrow.”

UPDATE: Our team in #ukraine is on the road right now to be ready to: 👉 Facilitate the safe passage of civilians out of #mariupol tomorrow. 👉 And bring aid. All parties must agree to the exact terms. This operation is critical. Tens of thousands of lives depend on it. — ICRC (@ICRC) March 31, 2022



However, the Red Cross also clarified that its participation will be linked to “the parties agreeing on the exact terms, including routes, start times and duration.” In addition, he maintained that, in order for the operation to be carried out, it will be necessary for the ceasefire to be respected.

5:47 (BOG) Ukrainian negotiators praise Abramovich’s role in talks

David Akarkhamia, head of the Ukrainian delegation in the negotiations with Russia, described as “very positive” the role played by the oligarch Roman Abramovich in the diplomatic rounds between the parties.

“In principle, he had a role that could be called informal in the negotiations, that is, as an additional communication channel,” detailed Akarkhamia, who acknowledged that the tycoon “helped to discuss complex issues.

He also highlighted the work of the international press, which “made known to the whole world” Abramovich’s occupation in the talks and that it is “a more neutral party” than Moscow itself.

5.30 (BOG) Ukraine sends 45 buses to evacuate Mariupol

A convoy of vehicles left this Thursday for the port city with the mission of rescuing civilians who remain trapped in the middle of the city besieged by Russian troops and whose situation is progressively worsening due to the shortage of medicine, water and food.

Iryna Vereshchuk, deputy prime minister, reported that the International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed that Russia gave the green light to open a humanitarian corridor to remove the tens of thousands of civilians who suffered weeks of bombing.

Meanwhile, the city’s mayor said that as many as 170,000 residents were without power this week and supply shortages were reaching a critical stage.

With EFE and AP