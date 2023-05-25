Ukraine, the secret services of Kiev: “Our primary target is Putin”

Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “primary target” for the Ukrainian secret services: Deputy head of the Kiev Main Directorate of Services Vadym Skibitsky said this in an interview with the German newspaper World. Ukrainian 007s come out and admit they want to kill the Tsar. “Our priority is to destroy the unit commander who ordered his men to attack Ukraine,” Skibitsky said, adding that his department’s main focus is “Putin, because he coordinates and decides what happens.” Skibitsky also threatened to destroy the Mariupol port, calling it one of the critical logistics points of Moscow’s forces.

Wagner, Prigozhin evokes the risk of a revolution in Russia

A new “revolution could rock Russia if its stuttering war effort in Ukraine continues,” Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an interview with pro-Russian blogger Konstantin Dolgov. Prigozhin appealed to Putin to declare “martial law and a new wave of mobilisation”. And he warned that if Russian casualties continue to mount, “all of this can end in a revolution, just like in 1917. Soldiers will stand up and then their loved ones will stand up. It is wrong to think that there are hundreds, there are already tens of thousands, relatives of those who were killed”.

Russian fighter jets off Japan, Tokyo lets jets take off

The Japan scrambled fighter jets today after russian aircraft “for intelligence gathering” have been spotted off its coast, along the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of ​​Japan: the announcement was made by the General Staff of the country. A Russian aircraft traveled from northern Japan to the south along part of the country’s western coast, while another took a similar route along the opposite coast, the Japanese General Staff said in a statement. “Northern Air Self-Defense Fighters and other units were sent in response,” he added.

