vor the anniversary of his major attack on Ukraine, Vladimir Putin set a tone. At the beginning of February, in an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson, he once again described the Ukrainians as a “part of the Russian people” whose leadership, allegedly riddled with Nazi ideas, had to be “got rid of.” His war goal remains the destruction of Ukraine.

His troops also captured the town of Avdiivka. Because the Ukrainians lack ammunition for artillery and anti-aircraft defense, the Russians have been able to use aircraft more than before. Smaller Ukrainian units were apparently forced to flee wildly, and in the end the front had moved a few kilometers.

This is not yet a catastrophe for the Ukrainians. Avdiivka at least shows that, despite all his armament efforts, Putin is not yet strong enough to make any real breakthroughs. However, it has also become clear: the defenders cannot currently prevent the occupiers from advancing meter by meter through slow attrition.

New goals for a Russia drunk with victory

Ukraine's allies have two options. The first: you can carry on as before. Then Putin will win. Ukraine and probably Belarus would be occupied by Russian troops and Putin would be stronger than ever. His concept of expansion through force would have triumphed, and after a period of recovery for his damaged army he could move on to new goals. In the interview with Carlson, he indicated what those would be. He then recalled with approval that Russia had already regained “historic territories” under Stalin. These included, among others, the current NATO states Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania as well as parts of Poland.







If Ukraine ends up becoming a Russian deployment area due to a lack of Western support and if Putin's divisions are also stationed in Belarus, this would have consequences for NATO. Your line of contact with Moscow's sphere of influence would then be 2,643 kilometers longer than it is today. This is the length of the borders between the NATO states Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania on the one hand and Belarus and Ukraine on the other. What it would cost to defend such a route against a victory-drunk, battle-hardened Russia would first have to be calculated. The sums that are (not) raised for Ukraine today are, in any case, small change.

But the allies also have the opportunity to prevent all of this. The Ukrainian resistance is eroding today primarily because the Ukrainians receive too little money and materials. That can be changed, and some things would work immediately. For example, the allies could supply more weapons from their stocks. The German “Taurus” lies unused, and NATO has five times more aircraft than Russia. Selling significantly more from this inventory is complex, but possible. Aid could also increase immediately by suspending ammunition exports to third countries. The EU Commission believes that Europe's deliveries of standard 155 mm caliber artillery shells to Ukraine could double as a result of this alone.

Ukraine can become strong again

Because all of this costs a lot of money, the allies could confiscate the frozen Russian central bank assets – around 278 billion euros. That is 13 times as much as Germany has promised so far. If this were available to Ukraine, the financial blockade would no longer play a role in the American Congress. American ammunition could be paid for from Russian foreign assets.







All of this could happen quickly, and it could buy Ukraine's allies the time they need to catch up with Russia's defense production. It's not impossible, because NATO's economic power is around 18 times greater than Russia's – but it just doesn't happen overnight.

If all this happens, Ukraine can become strong again. Then, as in 2022, Putin may again have to fear losing what he has conquered so far. That would then be the moment for diplomats, because then Putin would have a real interest in a real ceasefire.

To ensure that he doesn't just use the break to catch his breath before the next attack, the West would have to give Ukraine guarantees strong enough to deter Putin. Anyone who rejects Ukraine's admission to NATO out of fear of escalation must accept a network of increased security commitments modeled on the defense agreement between Israel and the USA. Otherwise the peace would not last.