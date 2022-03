Event runs until this Sunday and aims to be an Arab version of Davos| Photo: EFE/EPA/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

The Russian invasion of Ukraine monopolized attention at the Doha Forum, this Saturday (26), with an unexpected speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the participation of the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, and the support, transmitted to Kiev by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al Thani. He is the host of the meeting, which runs until Sunday and aims to be an Arabic version of Davos.

Zelensky’s virtual speech, which is becoming a fixture in international forums, was met with applause. Participants include political leaders and strategists from around the world, gathered in the Qatari capital to address key issues of global concern. “We need a real reform of international institutions so that a country cannot do what it wants,” Zelensky said at the event, organized to discuss climate change, refugees and, above all, recovery after the coronavirus crisis.

Zelensky also called for “increased energy production” in the face of Russian blackmail and listed Qatar among the “responsible, reliable and firm” countries in the export of its resources that, in this way, “can contribute to stability in Europe”. . He recalled the Muslim community living in Ukraine, especially in Mariupol, and compared the city besieged by the Russians to Aleppo, in Syria, decimated in that country’s war.

In his speech, Borrell also compared the destruction of Ukraine to the devastation suffered in the Arab nation and declared that Russia is turning the country into a “second Syria”. The diplomat also stated that, although the conflict takes place on European borders, “it is not a European problem”, but of the whole world, which requires “the strengthening of legislation at the international level and a better balance of power”.