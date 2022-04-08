The United States has approved the transfer to Ukraine of thousands of Stinger and Javelin complexes, Switchblade drones and 50 million ammunition

An answer has already been received to yesterday’s request from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. It is supplied by the American Pentagon, which says yes to the sending of new weapons for the army in Kiev. In fact, the United States has approved another 100 million dollars for arms for Ukraine. This Pentagon message does not mean that all weapons have already arrived in Ukraine but they will certainly soon be on the stage of war. Of course, not that the US has not supplied weapons up to now but certainly the list of armaments during these 44 days of invasion has been increasingly lengthening and consolidating from the point of view of the response on the ground. The US, in fact, has supplied over 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems and more than 5,000 Javelin anti-tank systems (among other things, the simplest but most effective system for destroying Russian tanks) and more than 7,000 other anti-tank systems. The aviation system has also benefited from aid starting with the hundreds of Switchblade unmanned tactical air vehicles. In addition, more than 50 million rounds, 45,000 sets of body armor and bulletproof helmets were provided.

Also on the Pentagon’s list are laser-guided missile systems, Puma unmanned aerial systems, night vision devices, thermal and optical imaging systems.

Satellite Imaging Services. And now new reinforcements are expected. To date, as of February 24, the day when Moscow’s military operations against Ukraine began, the total assistance of the United States amounted to approximately 1.7 billion dollars.