As has been happening for more than a month now, since the outbreak of the war, many companies and countries have mobilized with initiatives and collections to help all war-afflicted people in Ukraine, and Epic Games with Fortnite they were no less. Humanitarian aid is essential in such dark times, and to see that many people are willing to lend a hand is a great joy, as much as possible.

With a tweet on their official account of FortniteEpic Games stated that to date, with the game, they have been collected over 100 million dollars dedicated to humanitarian support for the population suffering from war. In addition, he took advantage of the opportunity to announce the collaboration also with World Central Kitchenin addition to the other known associations already present (UNICEF for example).

As of today, we’ve raised $ 100 million USD together to support humanitarian relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine. In addition to @UNICEF, @WFP, @Refugees and @DirectReliefwe are now also collaborating with @WCKitchen. Learn more at https://t.co/aexRh7ZEWQ pic.twitter.com/ZQsRYivIAe – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 29, 2022

From the beginning, Epic Games and the entire gaming world have not remained impassive in the face of this tragic situation, so much so that how Fortniteseveral other games and developers have also been keen to make their voices heard and their support (even concrete) to the war-torn population of Ukraine.

In the last week, Fortnite had hit a record that alone seemed incredible (reaching $ 70 million for aid in Ukraine), but with the new statement, it seems that that record has been smashed to say the least, and the numbers (thanks also to the recent start of the new season) do not show signs of slowing down or decreasing. Really good numbers.

We recall that there are also several development studios that have had to take measures due to the conflict, and others have recently released important statements on the current serious conditions (such as the guys from Frogwares, developers coming from Ukraine and famous for the series of video games dedicated to Sherlock Holmes).