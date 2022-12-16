Fifa ignores Zelensky, there will be no message of peace before the World Cup final in Qatar

There Fifa did not accept the request of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyto send a message of peacebefore the start of the World Cup final in Qatar between Argentina and France: reports the Cnn citing Kiev sources.

The collaborators of Zelensky had proposed that the Ukrainian leader could communicate with fans at the Lusail stadium in Doha, it is not clear whether with a pre-recorded video or in direct connection.

The same sources explained that the Fifa did not respond to the request but at this point it seems difficult that he can accept it, given that among other things the president, Gianni Infantino, he reiterated his will not to mix the World Cup with politics. There Fifahow UEFAsuspended Russian clubs and national teams from all their competitions.

