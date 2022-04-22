War Russia Ukraine, idiocy to expel Russian sportsmen from tournaments

The former tennis player Adriano Panatta he is absolutely right. It is worse than demagogy – it is pure belligerent idiocy – to kick Russian sportsmen out of tournaments. It is also disrespectful to discriminate against Russian students studying with us as it is happening. The outcome will be nothing more than strengthening Putin inside in Russian public opinion.

