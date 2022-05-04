In a key session, the European Parliament discusses this May 4 the sixth package of sanctions against Russia for the war against Ukraine. Brussels proposes to ban all imports of Russian oil. However, the measure faces reluctance from countries such as Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Meanwhile, kyiv is urging further evacuations from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, where at least 200 civilians and 2,000 soldiers remain trapped in the shelling.

70 days have passed since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the war against Ukraine and in an extraordinary session, the European Parliament tries to agree on what would be the biggest financial blow against the Kremlin so far: a ban on all imports of Russian oil.

While diplomacy tries to press for an end to the conflict, Moscow troops continue to bomb different parts of the country and the armed forces of its ally Belarus have suddenly started large-scale combat drills.

The Ukrainian Army is resisting and its Government is urging for more military aid and the evacuation of civilians.

These are the main news of this May 4:

7:28 (BOG) Belarusian troops start drills; Ukraine does not rule out joining the conflict

The armed forces of Belarus, a country allied with Russia, began sudden large-scale exercises on Wednesday to test their conditions for combat, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

kyiv assures that it does not rule out that the troops of that nation that border its territory to the north intervene in the conflict.

“We do not rule out that the Russian Federation may at some point use the territory of Belarus, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, against Ukraine (…) Therefore, we are ready,” said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the Belarusian State Border Service. Ukraine.

File-Joint military exercises between Russia and Belarus, in the Brest region, Belarus, on February 19, 2022. ©Reuters

Meanwhile, the Belarusian ministry acknowledged in a statement that “the (combat readiness) test is expected to involve the movement of a significant number of military vehicles, which may slow down traffic on public roads.”

While admitting these latest moves, Minsk denied that they pose a threat to its neighbors or the European community in general.

However, Belarusian troops also undertook military drills that allowed Russia to move its troops closer to the northern border area of ​​Ukraine, just before launching the war on February 24.

07:18 (BOG) UN and ICRC attempt new evacuations in Mariupol

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Ukrainian governor of the Donetsk region to which the strategic eastern city of Mariupol belongs, said a bus convoy left the city in the morning with some civilians.

However, the official did not specify whether people who have been refugees at the Azovstal plant are on board those vehicles. The steel mill has drawn particular attention as the last stronghold of Ukrainian troops, accompanied by around 1,000 civilians before evacuations began.

According to kyiv, 200 civilians are still trapped there, including 30 children.

Tears and relief, as Mariupol evacuates reach safety. Civilians arrive by bus in the town of Zaporizhzhia after being evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol, after a ceasefire allowed them to escape to Ukraine-controlled territoryhttps://t.co/btcABoxWSa pic.twitter.com/renguu2LL9 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 4, 2022



Like other convoys that left Mariúpol since last weekend, the buses left this Wednesday, May 4, for the city of Zaporizhia, in the southeast of the country and still controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.

07:01 (BOG) Mayor of Mariupol reports fighting at Azovstal plant

The mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, reported that in recent hours there have been intense fighting at the Azovstal steel mill, where the last defenders of the city and some civilians are resisting.

Boichenko told local television that contact has been lost with the Ukrainian fighters who are still in the sprawling steelworks and that more than 30 children are among those waiting to be evacuated of the plant.

The Russian bombardments against the place have continued in recent days, as a result of which two women who were taking refuge there died on Tuesday, April 3.









02:10

Among the Ukrainian military there are several wounded and food and water supplies are increasingly scarce.

6:43 (BOG) Russia says Ukrainian forces in Azovstal are ‘securely blocked’

The Russian defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, thus referred to the conditions in which around 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers are who have resisted in the Azovstal steel plant, in Mariupol, despite the fact that Putin’s troops declared that they took the strategic city last April, the 21st.

Shoigu told the Russian state news agency, RIA, that repeated proposals by his troops to the Ukrainian forces to surrender and lay down their arms have been ignored.

With the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN, in recent days some civilians have been evacuated from the steel mill, however dozens of them remain refugees inside.

06:19 (BOG) EU considers more military support to Moldova

This was stated by the President of the Council of the European Union (EU), Charles Michel, during a visit to Chișinău, the capital of Moldova. The 27-nation bloc is investigating how to help strengthen the country’s armed forces, Michel said at a joint news conference with Moldova’s President Maia Sandu.

The new support would add to the help in the fields of logistics and cyber defense that the EU had already agreed. Although the Belgian diplomat refused to give details, he maintained that it is an “extremely important matter to avoid any escalation.”

This announcement comes after a high command of the Russian Armed Forces revealed on April 22 that Moscow hopes to control the entire east up to the southwest of Ukraine to connect with Transnistria, the pro-Russian separatist region in Moldova.

06:08 (BOG) Russia challenges the EU and says it has several options to sell its oil

Faced with the Brussels embargo plan against Russian fuels, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, responded that his country has been analyzing various options to prepare for the oil embargo by the European Union.

Although Peskov did not specify which countries he would direct his fuel supply to, China and India emerge as the biggest buyers for Moscow. However, they have set conditions.

According to reports from the financial media, the ‘Financial Times’ and ‘Bloomberg’, the two nations are willing to purchase the fuel, but at a steep price discount: 70 dollars per barrel and even less. The reason is that they must compensate for great obstacles to make the purchase, including the “enmity” with the nations that choose to impose sanctions against the Kremlin.

5:47 (BOG) Hungary and Slovakia would be exempt from the veto on Russian crude

In an attempt to convince reluctant European Union (EU) member countries to pass a ban on Russian crude imports, Brussels has proposed a longer period for Hungary and Slovakia to implement the embargo.

The two nations will be able to continue buying oil from Moscow until the end of 2023 under existing contracts, an EU diplomatic source told Reuters.

Slovakia had already indicated that it would need a waiver and Hungary suggested that sanctions on energy supply are a “red line” for its government.

Czech Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Síkela criticized that the proposal described by Von der Leyen does not include “how the gap will be distributed, that is, how to share it fairly, and a proposal on joint purchasing and joint distribution. We are still studying it, but it is a problem for me,” he said.

5:28 (BOG) The EU Executive proposes to ban all imports of Russian oil

Before the European Parliament, the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, proposed to ban all imports of Russian oil in a sixth package of sanctions against the Kremlin for launching the war against her neighboring country.

If approved, the 27-nation measure would also be a turning point for the world’s largest trading bloc, which relies heavily on fuel from Moscow.

The measures include “a total import ban on all Russian oil, by sea and by pipeline, crude and refined oil. We will ensure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly manner, in a way that allows us and our allies to secure alternative supply routes and minimize the impact on global markets,” von der Leyen said.









05:50

Other proposed measures are the approval of a list of high-ranking Russian military and other people accused of committing war crimes in Bucha, the banning of three Russian state broadcasters from the EU airwaves. and the expulsion of SberBank, the largest bank in Russia, from the Swift payment system, along with other financial entities in that country.

Von der Leyen emphasized that Putin must “pay a high price” for the conflict that leaves thousands of Ukrainian civilians dead, in addition to serious allegations of human rights violations such as sexual assaults and executions.

However, to approve the sanctions, the unanimous support of the 27 EU nations is necessary. Measures related to energy supplies face reluctance from some EU member countries such as Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

With Reuters, AP and local media