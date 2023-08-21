Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today, August 21, 2023, that he will see Russian President Vladimir Putin very soon. “In September, as soon as the opportunity presents itself, I will see President Putin face to face,” Erdogan said on his return from Hungary. Last month, the Kremlin announced a visit by Putin to Turkey, which Erdogan confirmed would take place in August. Today the news that the meeting, if it takes place, will take place in September. Erdogan hopes to convince Putin to renew the agreement with Ukraine that allowed the passage of 35 million tons of foodstuffs through the Black Sea between July 2022 and July 2023.

Meanwhile, the Russian bombing of Ukraine continues. In the past few hours, three civilians have died and 24 others have been injured: this was reported by the Kyiv Independent, citing the regional authorities. The attacks affected nine regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Lugansk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Casualties were reported in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Overall, 129 settlements and 37 infrastructures were affected.