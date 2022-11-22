War in Ukraine: drones bomb Crimea and the Russian army is on alert

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
File photo of the war in Ukraine.
File photo of the war in Ukraine.
In recent months, there have been attacks against military installations and civilians in Crimea.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 22, 2022, 03:12 PM
The Ukrainian peninsula of crimeaunder Russian control since 2014, was targeted on Tuesday by a drone bombing and the Russian forces were placed in a “state of alert”, informed the authorities installed by Moscow.
(Read here: NATO’s week of vertigo due to a missile crash in Poland)
“A drone attack is taking place,” Russian-installed regional governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram. “Our air defense forces are acting now,” he added.
(See also: Ukraine reopens train line between kyiv and Kherson after Russian withdrawal)
According to Razvozhayev, two drones were shot down and no civilian infrastructure has been damaged. The governor called on residents to “stay calm.”
In recent months, there have been several attacks against military installations and Crimean civilianswhich serves as the headquarters for the Russian fleet.
At the end of October, the authorities announced that the Russian fleet in Sevastopol Bay, in the Black Sea, had been the target of the “most massive drone attack” in the history of the conflict.
In retaliation, Moscow temporarily withdrew from the agreement to export Ukrainian grain, essential for world food security.
The authorities imposed by Moscow in the region assured last week that Russia was “fortifying” the peninsula after the withdrawal of its soldiers in the neighboring Ukrainian region of Kherson.
Russia considers Crimea to be part of its territory, a claim that is not recognized by the international community. Ukraine claims it wants to recapture the peninsula.
AFP
November 22, 2022, 03:12 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#War #Ukraine #drones #bomb #Crimea #Russian #army #alert
Leave a Reply