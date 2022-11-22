War in Ukraine: drones bomb Crimea and the Russian army is on alert

The Ukrainian peninsula of crimeaunder Russian control since 2014, was targeted on Tuesday by a drone bombing and the Russian forces were placed in a “state of alert”, informed the authorities installed by Moscow.

“A drone attack is taking place,” Russian-installed regional governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram. “Our air defense forces are acting now,” he added.

According to Razvozhayev, two drones were shot down and no civilian infrastructure has been damaged. The governor called on residents to “stay calm.”

In recent months, there have been several attacks against military installations and Crimean civilianswhich serves as the headquarters for the Russian fleet.

At the end of October, the authorities announced that the Russian fleet in Sevastopol Bay, in the Black Sea, had been the target of the “most massive drone attack” in the history of the conflict.

In retaliation, Moscow temporarily withdrew from the agreement to export Ukrainian grain, essential for world food security.

The authorities imposed by Moscow in the region assured last week that Russia was “fortifying” the peninsula after the withdrawal of its soldiers in the neighboring Ukrainian region of Kherson.

Russia considers Crimea to be part of its territory, a claim that is not recognized by the international community. Ukraine claims it wants to recapture the peninsula.

