Wednesday, November 23, 2022
War in Ukraine: drones bomb Crimea and the Russian army is on alert

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 22, 2022
in World
kyiv

File photo of the war in Ukraine.

File photo of the war in Ukraine.

In recent months, there have been attacks against military installations and civilians in Crimea.

The Ukrainian peninsula of crimeaunder Russian control since 2014, was targeted on Tuesday by a drone bombing and the Russian forces were placed in a “state of alert”, informed the authorities installed by Moscow.

(Read here: NATO’s week of vertigo due to a missile crash in Poland)

See also  Egyptian Minister: Important topics to be discussed at the Climate Conference

“A drone attack is taking place,” Russian-installed regional governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram. “Our air defense forces are acting now,” he added.

(See also: Ukraine reopens train line between kyiv and Kherson after Russian withdrawal)

According to Razvozhayev, two drones were shot down and no civilian infrastructure has been damaged. The governor called on residents to “stay calm.”

In recent months, there have been several attacks against military installations and Crimean civilianswhich serves as the headquarters for the Russian fleet.

At the end of October, the authorities announced that the Russian fleet in Sevastopol Bay, in the Black Sea, had been the target of the “most massive drone attack” in the history of the conflict.

Russian army in Ukraine.

Photo:

EFE /RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/

In retaliation, Moscow temporarily withdrew from the agreement to export Ukrainian grain, essential for world food security.

The authorities imposed by Moscow in the region assured last week that Russia was “fortifying” the peninsula after the withdrawal of its soldiers in the neighboring Ukrainian region of Kherson.

Russia considers Crimea to be part of its territory, a claim that is not recognized by the international community. Ukraine claims it wants to recapture the peninsula.

See also  Two Ukrainian professional footballers are killed in war

AFP

