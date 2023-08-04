Saudi Arabia will host a peace summit for the war in Ukraine this weekend. Representatives from around 30 countries will gather in the city of Jeddah, on the Red Sea, the second largest city in the country, whose role as an international destination has grown in recent years.

The peace talks, however, are not promising and do not deserve high expectations from the public.

Among the invited countries are several regional and emerging powers such as Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Chile and Zambia, with special emphasis on Brazil and India, which are part of the BRICS together with Russia and have maintained a policy of neutrality and distance in the conflict. Jake Sullivan, Biden’s security adviser, will represent the US.

Brazil will be represented by Celso Amorim, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and currently international advisor to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Amorim will participate virtually in the event, in order to attend the Amazon Summit in person, in Belém do Pará. Other delegations, including the US, will be present in Saudi Arabia.

Ukrainian proposal

The chief of staff of the Ukrainian presidency, Andriy Yermak, confirmed the negotiations and the country’s presence at the summit.

He emphasized that the talks must revolve around the ten points of the so-called Ukrainian Peace Formula. There will be no Russian presence in Saudi Arabia at this time, strengthening the possibility that the Ukrainian proposal will be the protagonist of the talks.

These two elements make conversations very likely to be fruitless. Not only the Russian absence, but the fact that, among the Ukrainian peace proposal, there are points that are absolutely unacceptable for Moscow. For example, the Russian withdrawal from all Ukrainian territories, which includes Crimea, and the establishment of a special court to try Russian officials and military for war crimes.

A meeting to reduce Ukraine’s demands for peace would not be attended by 30 delegations, it would be negotiated directly between the government of Ukraine and Washington.

So, is the purpose of the summit to defend the Ukrainian proposal before neutral countries, trying to attract the sympathy of, for example, Brazil and India? This is not going to happen, especially for economic reasons.

First, because India is a major buyer of Russian hydrocarbons, while Brazilian agribusiness depends on fertilizer inputs from Russia. Neither of these two countries will sacrifice their economy for Ukraine, that’s the reality, even if it displeases the European countries.

Second, even if, for some unforeseen reason, India and Brazil defend the Ukrainian proposal, what will change?

Have you already agreed with the Russians?

There is a “story” in the folklore of Brazilian football that says the following: in the 1958 World Cup, in Sweden, during the lecture before the game against the Soviet Union, the Brazilian coach, Vicente Feola, gathered the players and exposed what the Brazilian strategy would look like. Garrincha, in a mixture of perspicacity and naivety, asked the Brazilian coach if he “had already agreed with the Russians” about his strategy.

It is almost impossible not to evoke this “story” when reading about the peace talks in Jeddah.

What’s the use of all countries present adopting the Ukrainian proposal, if Russia will not be present and has already made it clear that it rejects it head-on? This is not a small country that can be easily bent by international pressure, but the largest nuclear power in the world, which controls territories in Ukraine.

One cannot ignore the fact that the Saudis have strong ties with Russia, especially in economic matters. That week, even, they maintained an oil production cut.

Cuts by Arab countries make the international price of oil rise, which is of interest to Moscow. That is, it is possible that the Saudi government itself will be the pro-Russian interlocutor in the talks.

Even if this is the case, a healthy dose of skepticism is important, as the summit is still uneven, with Ukraine and the US present and Russia absent.

It is very likely, in fact, that the Saudis’ intentions in organizing these talks are mainly to keep the country and the government of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the spotlight as an eventual future peacemaker.

Also contributing to this Saudi proposal is the fact that Russia suspended the cereal agreement, something essential for supply in other Arab countries and also on the African continent.

Finally, relations between the Saudi government and the Biden administration are, to put it mildly, a little frosty.

A nod to Ukrainians also serves as a nod to allies in Washington.

Any progress towards peace this weekend will be most welcome, of course. It is possible that this summit is a small step in that direction, part of a larger process.

Most likely, however, it will be more of an event for the cameras and for the consumption of speeches, without substantial advances. Hopefully the column will be proven wrong soon.