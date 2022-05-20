A former colonel and several Russian military commentators are increasingly expressing disagreement with the way the war in Ukraine is being waged from Moscow. An epiphenomenon or a dangerous trend for Vladimir Putin?

The pill is very difficult to pass. “Do you have to be stupid not to understand that in the third month of the war we don’t do it like that?” Yuri Kotenok, a Russian military analyst widely followed on Telegram, raged in mid-May. Another commentator and ex-soldier stationed in Donbass, Vladlen Tatarskiy, wants, for his part, to “judge the ‘military genius’ responsible” for this debacle.

The debacle in question concerns the failed attempt by the Russian Army to cross the Donetsk River in early May. A maneuver considered one of Russia’s greatest failures since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, since on this occasion more than fifty armored vehicles were destroyed.

It will have been costly for the forces at the front, but probably also for official Moscow propaganda, which wants the “special military operation” to go smoothly. “There are at least three top military commentators with a combined audience of over a million people on Telegram attacking the course of the war,” found CNN on Wednesday May 18.

“Military analysts, veterans and (Russian) journalists are becoming increasingly critical of the situation in Ukraine,” the ‘Washington Post’ confirmed a day later. In fact, “you find on Telegram, members of the National Guard deploring being used as cannon fodder and soldiers openly wondering what their generals are doing,” says Mark Galeotti, director of Mayak Intelligence, a consulting firm on the issues. relating to security in Russia.

Also, there is Mikhail Khodarenok, a retired Russian colonel accustomed to Russian televisions. Guest on Monday May 16 of the popular program “60 minutes”, he allowed himself an attack on the situation, warning that what is happening in Ukraine risks “going from bad to worse” for Russia, which is isolated from “a coalition of countries that support Ukraine and provide it with equipment.”

A statement that left the panel that had gone to discuss the “special military operation” speechless. Even the presenter, Olga Skabeyeva, listened quietly, as she is known to be a fierce guardian of the Kremlin’s propaganda temple.

No immediate censorship

But just one ex-colonel freely expressing himself on television says little about the general Russian feeling about the war. The same goes for a handful of soldiers or ex-soldiers who have become Telegram commentators. No matter how influential they are on this social network, Telegram cannot be considered a mass medium capable of forming opinions.

However, the concomitance of both phenomena is striking. “A retired military man and some bloggers are certainly not yet setting the trend, and official propaganda still largely dominates the debate. But it is an indication that there is a potentially incipient phenomenon that needs to be closely watched,” summarizes Joanna Szostek, specialist in political communication in Russia at the University of Glasgow.

The novelty also lies in the fact that “these statements were not immediately censored, although in part they are critical of the good work of the Army, which is punishable by imprisonment. And the length of the sentence was even increased at the beginning of the war, showing how sensitive the issue is for Moscow,” said Stephen Hall, a specialist in Russian politics at the University of Bath.

An indulgence that is partly explained by the profile of these critics of military options. “These are not ‘liberals’ who oppose the war on principle, but often conservatives or ultra-nationalists who would like Russia to hit Ukraine harder to bring it to its knees,” said Peter Rutland, an expert on nationalism and Russian economics at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut. “Your freedom of expression is better protected,” continues this specialist.

Thus, one of the most violent critics of the Russian military strategy is Igor Strelkov, former de facto commander-in-chief of all pro-Russian forces in Donbass, known for his ultra-nationalist positions.

Telegram, troop morale thermometer

Mikhail Khodarenok and ex-soldiers should also not be lumped together on Telegram, says Mark Galeotti. In the case of the former colonel’s television outing, “it is impossible that the organizers of the program did not know what he was going to say. And, in a certain way, it can be understood that they allowed him to speak because his criticism serves, in the end, Vladimir’s propaganda.” Putin,” says this veteran observer of the mysteries of Russian politics.

Mikhail Khodarenok’s speech was, in fact, to say that Ukraine is far from having exhausted its resources of ready-to-fight men, while Russia was unable to win the war quickly due to massive Western support for Ukraine. “This amounts to suggesting that the war is likely to drag on, which is the message that the military command is trying to spread lately,” comments Mark Galeotti.

Another reading of the former colonel’s television performance is to remember that “his programs, in reality, are only aimed at one viewer: Vladimir Putin,” says Stephen Hall. Mikhail Khodarenok would then be like a support for part of the military apparatus “to see how the Russian president reacts to a more pessimistic speech that could prepare the negotiations to end the conflict in the terms in which Russia would not obtain everything it wants”, points out this academic.

Telegram thus represents a kind of troop morale thermometer. Russian censors would let those few voices do the talking to make sure the temperature doesn’t rise too high. The risk seems limited for them since their speeches will not reach the majority of Russians, who do not use this messaging service.

Danger for Putin?

However, allowing this more pessimistic view of the troop advance in Ukraine to proliferate on the social network is not out of the woods. Firstly, “it’s a platform heavily used by young people, who are likely to be called to war. Seeing this rather dark depiction of the situation on the ground, they are likely to be very reluctant to enlist,” says Joanna Szostek. Or at least, if they are forced, not to go naively

Another potential problem for Vladimir Putin is that this internet background noise “thwarts the divisive strategy traditionally used by the Kremlin to counter any opposition,” explains Mark Galeotti. In fact, the multiplication of messages on Telegram “makes it possible to give a feeling of belonging to individuals who might have the impression of being alone in their criticism”, specifies this specialist.

It is all the more dangerous “because they are soldiers, and Vladimir Putin cannot afford to lose the support of the Army,” confirms Peter Rutland. For example, “we can read messages from members of the National Guard who express their frustration at being used in mechanized divisions in the Ukraine when they have never been trained for it,” says Mark Galeotti. These soldiers are also the ones who are supposed to protect the Kremlin against possible popular uprisings. “And what happens if a large social movement breaks out in the capital and the Army, having lost confidence in its commanders, refuses to intervene?” asks Peter Rutland.

A question that Russia’s recent history has already answered once: in 1991, the attempted coup by staunch supporters of the Soviet Union failed when the military refused to suppress anti-coup protesters. The lack of support from the military had then hastened the end of the bloc.

*Article adapted from its original in French