DThe CSU in the Bundestag is calling for a European initiative by the federal government to work with allies to deliver western-style main battle tanks to Ukraine. “We want Ukraine to be able to exercise its right to self-defense. She needs more heavy weapons for this – including Leopard 2 tanks,” said CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt. “The federal government must start a European initiative for the joint sale of battle tanks.”

The demand can also be found in a draft resolution for the retreat of the CSU state group that begins on Friday in Seeon Monastery in Upper Bavaria. Ukraine must win the war against Putin’s Russia, it says. “This is the only way we can maintain a free and peaceful Europe.” To do this, Ukraine needs “a continuous supply of weapons, spare parts and ammunition”.

“The federal government has not acted decisively enough so far,” criticized the CSU. “We call on the federal government to immediately deliver armored personnel carriers and main battle tanks from industry stocks to Ukraine. This is the only way she can recapture the areas occupied by Russia, stop Russian human rights crimes in Ukraine and force a chance for real negotiations.”

France wants to deliver “light battle tanks”.

On Wednesday evening it became known that France had promised to deliver “light battle tanks” to Ukraine. This was announced by the Élysée Palace after a phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian colleague Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The tank is said to be the AMX-10 RC scout tank. The wheeled tank with cannon is mainly used for reconnaissance. How many tanks France wants to hand over to Ukraine by when was initially unclear. Zelenskyj thanked Macron on Twitter for the decision.







In addition, the United States is now considering the delivery of Bradley armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. According to the US military, the armored tracked vehicles usually have a cannon, a machine gun and armor-piercing missiles. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said yes to a reporter’s question about whether the government was considering supplying the armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. He gave no details. It initially remained unclear which model variant of the “Bradley” would be suitable for Kyiv.

As part of a so-called ring exchange, Ukraine has already received Soviet-designed main battle tanks from Eastern European countries, among others. As part of an exchange of rings agreed with Germany, Slovakia handed over 30 Soviet BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine at the end of November. In return, Germany will deliver 15 Leopard 2 A4 main battle tanks to Slovakia.







Ukraine has also received western-style tanks, but these were more of a troop transport type, like the US model M113, a smaller tracked vehicle. When considering the effectiveness of heavy weapons, for example, the German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000, a self-propelled artillery piece, outperforms the now promised French wheeled armored vehicle, the AMX-10 RC. Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia, has not yet received a full-fledged Western main battle tank such as the French Leclerc model or the German Leopard.

Olaf Scholz does not want a German to go it alone

Ukraine has long been asking its allies for Western-style battle tanks and armored personnel carriers. According to Ukrainian information, talks are underway with the federal government about the delivery of the German models Leopard 2 and Marder. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) does not want to deliver such tanks as long as they are not provided by other alliance partners. The SPD politician has repeatedly emphasized that Germany will not go it alone on this issue.

In its paper for Seeon, the CSU now repeats, among other things, its call for a joint missile defense system for Europe. “Europe needs a modern missile defense shield with maximum operational capability, an Iron Dome,” it says. In addition, the CSU urgently demands an increase in the defense budget to “at least” two percent – and an increase in the Bundeswehr: They want “a significant increase in our armed forces in order to meet the increased challenges on land, on water, in air, space and cyberspace to be able to We call on the federal government to immediately draw up a plan to make up for the current personnel deficit of around 20,000 soldiers as quickly as possible.”

In addition, the Bundestag CSU calls for a quick end to the Bundeswehr mission in Mail. “The situation in Mali and the situation of our troops there has deteriorated massively in the past few months,” said Dobrindt, adding: “In terms of the safety of our soldiers, we no longer believe that the mission can be continued. We therefore want to withdraw our men and women from Mali quickly.” In Mali, more than 1,100 men and women from the Bundeswehr are deployed to act as blue helmets to help stabilize the country.