Heavy fighting has been raging between the Russian and Ukrainian armies since the end of February. The secret service in Kyiv expects the end of the war in winter 2022.

Moscow – That Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war accumulation is no secret. The Ukrainian General Staff reports almost daily statistics on the death toll of Russian soldiers. Numerous tanks and military helicopters are said to be broken. Surprisingly, not only denials can be heard from the Kremlin. president Wladimir Putin admitted, for example, in his speech on May 9, the “Day of Victory” over Nazi Germany, that there were heavy casualties. The Kremlin’s numbers are still far below those of the government in Kyiv. However, President Putin is now also interfering in the affairs of the military.

The much-cited strength of the Russian army is a myth, said Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service. Rather, it is a “horde of people with guns”. In the case of artillery attacks, many soldiers left their positions and would give up their equipment. It was recently reported that Russian soldiers had lost documents about Putin’s attack plans while fleeing.

Ukraine war: “We know everything about our enemy”

Budanov predicted that there would still be fighting for months. But there will be a “turning point,” he said in an interview Sky News. In the “second half of August” the Ukraine war would finally be over by the end of the year, according to the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service. “We know their plans, mostly when they are made,” boasted Budanov in an interview. “We know everything about our enemy,” explained the 36-year-old. His statements cannot be independently verified.

Notwithstanding his military assessment, Budanov stressed that there would soon be a change of political power in Moscow will give. “The coup in Moscow has begun,” claimed the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence. The question of whether a coup in Russia was in progress, he answered briefly and concisely with “Yes”.

In early March, the Russian Air Force bombed a theater in Mariupol. Hundreds of people died. The recording shows how Russian security forces remove the rubble. © Peter Kovalev/Imago Images

In an interview with Sky News, Budanov also heated up Rumors about Putin’s allegedly very bad health. The Russian President is “very ill” and in a “mentally and physically” bad condition. Putin is suffering from cancer and other diseases. Again, this information cannot be independently verified. So far, there has been no statement from the Kremlin. (do)