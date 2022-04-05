The military conflict in Ukraine will represent 16 to 35 billion dollars in losses for insurance, focusing mainly on less common lines, according to an estimate released by S&P Global Ratings. The costs of destruction are still uncertain for the insurance industry. An important part of the compensation requests will be faced with exclusion clauses and maximum capital registered in the policies.

The rating agency’s calculations include possible aviation insurance losses for a total that ranges between $6 billion and $15 billion. Other lines of expertise likely to be affected by Russian military aggression are cyber insurance, political risk and merchant shipping.

+ Ukraine’s president says he will address the UN Security Council on Tuesday

For aviation coverage, the report predicts years of legal disputes between rental companies and insurance companies over planes stranded on Russian soil in retaliation for international sanctions applied to Moscow and related parties to the Russian government after the military invasion. in Ukraine. It can take “many years to settle the final losses incurred by aircraft leasing companies, insurers and reinsurers,” admits the rating agency.

Other sources state that the costs of the aggression pursued by Russia in Ukraine are still uncertain for the insurance industry, since an important part of the claims for compensation will be faced with exclusion clauses and maximum coverage amounts included in the policies.

AerCAP, considered the world’s largest aircraft rental company, has already filed a claim with insurers claiming $3.5 billion in compensation for more than 100 aircraft stranded in Russia. “We have filed a claim for insurance compensation for around $3.5 billion for our planes and engines that remain in Russia,” Peter Juhas, CFO of Ireland’s AerCap, told an analyst conference.

Among more than 20 of the largest global reinsurers tracked by S&P, many are likely to face around half of the predicted global losses. If the impact will only mean less profits for some, for others, the effort to manage the indirect effects of the war (added to the costs of natural catastrophes) may represent a volume of impairments that will affect their capital positions.

Ukraine to demand reparations from Russia for war damages

The Ukrainian government has already estimated the total (provisional) cost of damage from Russian aggression at more than $560 billion and will fight for financial compensation after the war. Ukrainian Deputy PM Yulia Sviridenko said that the damage caused by Russia since the beginning of the military invasion on 24 February provisionally amounts to an equivalent of more than 515 billion euros.

The decision to claim compensation for war damage had already been referenced by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. The governor of the Ukrainian central bank also said that the reconstruction of Ukraine will have to be paid for by Russia. The costs, which Ukraine will claim from Russia as financial compensation for the destruction resulting from the war and for the damages of other indirect effects (unemployment, consumption expenditure, drop in GDP and public revenue), portions that increase every day of the military operation of the invader. Siviridenko, who accumulates the Economy and Trade portfolio, indicated that the highest amount relates to infrastructure, about 8,000 kilometers of destroyed or damaged roads, as well as dozens of stations and airports.

The official listed the damages and respective provisional amounts, among other things, attributing 119 billion dollars for the destruction of destroyed public infrastructure, 112 billion dollars in losses in economic activity (GDP) in 2022 and more than 90 billion dollars in losses in housing properties, which add to others on the car park and food supply chains.

Ukraine “will demand financial compensation” from the invader, through court rulings or the direct transfer to the state of Russian assets currently frozen in Ukraine, said the minister quoted by international news agencies.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat