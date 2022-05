How did you feel about this matter?

George Soros, billionaire investor and philanthropist, speaks at the Economic Forum in Davos in 2013. | Photo: EFE/Jean-Christophe Bott

Philanthropist George Soros said on Tuesday in Davos that Russian President Vladimir Putin must be defeated as soon as possible because it is “the best and perhaps the only way to preserve our civilization”.

“We must mobilize all our resources so that the war (in Ukraine) ends soon,” added Soros, speaking during the traditional press dinner at the Davos Economic Forum.

The Hungarian-American billionaire also commented: “While the war continues, the fight against climate change must take a back seat. However, experts tell us that we are already long overdue and that climate change is about to become irreversible. “.

“This could be the end of our civilization,” warned Soros, who said he believed the prospect was “particularly terrifying.” “Most of us accept the idea that eventually we must die, but we take it for granted that our civilization will survive. “, commented.

For Soros, Putin “knows well how vulnerable his position is”, “seems to have recognized” his “terrible mistake” in invading Ukraine and is now “preparing the ground for negotiating a ceasefire”.

However, as he pointed out, “the ceasefire is unattainable because it is unreliable. Putin would have to start peace talks, which he will not do because it would be tantamount to giving up.”