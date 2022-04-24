EU: Conte, without a common foreign defense policy it’s just a slogan

“We are not ready for a military escalation.” Giuseppe Conte said this at the Article One congress. “The only escalation we want is the diplomatic one. We cannot resign ourselves to protracted carnage in the heart of Europe, nor think of supplying ever heavier and more offensive armaments”, added Conte.

Ukraine: Conte, Italy is not a trailer but make itself heard – “Italy must not give in to the culture of the tow, of going to the tow of NATO. Italy must make itself heard and work for a positive change, with the withdrawal of the Russian troops and the recognition of the self-determination of the Ukrainian population” . Giuseppe Conte said this at the Article One congress.

EU: Conte, without a common foreign defense policy it’s just a slogan – “Absolutely yes to the common European defense, which cannot be a slogan. Are we ready for a common foreign policy? If we are not, we are only getting lost in a few slogans. We must work for greater political integration and greater politics. common foreign policy. This means working to make Europe grow politically “. Giuseppe Conte said this at the Article One congress.

C. left: Conte, there is a way to be progressive together – “We believe that the urgencies at this moment are other, we need to make structural investments in the green, in health, in education. We must try to put our commitment and attention to the housing emergency, to hydrogeological instability: the Morandi Bridge we have forgotten until further tragedy. There is a way to be progressive together. We have already experienced this way during one of the darkest periods of our history, during Count II “. Giuseppe Conte said this at the Article One congress. “Count II has bothered those who were not used to it, a government that has erected a dam to social malaise, a government that has fought not to leave anyone behind,” he added.

Citizenship: Conte, progressives commit themselves to Ius Scholae – “A progressive force is committed to improving citizenship income, not to demolish it. A progressive force is committed to that area where it is perhaps most evident, where social inequity is concentrated more: the underground where there are no rights for workers. There we have a treasure of over one hundred billion a year “. Giuseppe Conte said this at the Article One congress. “A strength An instrument of citizenship offered as an occasional fact is not an adequate solution. We have the Ius scholae, it is in Parliament. We give citizenship to those children who are at school with our children, who speak Italian”, he said. added Conte.

Work: Count, progressives approve minimum wage together – “I wish Roberto Speranza, who has been reconfirmed. You saved appearances by making sure that there was a dissenting vote, avoiding the plebiscitary effect”. Giuseppe Conte, guest of the Article One congress, says this. “In the newspapers, many practice giving various licenses, in saying who are the progressive forces and those who are not progressive. The progressive political forces, today I want to say it forcefully, in this moment of great economic and social suffering must give voice to those who do not count and to those who cannot make themselves heard “, adds Conte. “There are four and a half million workers who have starvation wages. In those four and a half million there are mainly young people and women. So, let’s approve this minimum wage. There is a proposal from the M5s in Parliament, it lies there. time, every day that passes is a slap in the face to those who receive these wages that do not allow a dignified existence. I say to you: let’s join in this battle. In France, Germany and Spain they have raised the threshold of the minimum wage, we can do it, not we are inferior to none. A progressive force is certainly not the one that proposes to remove the citizen’s income to invest in weapons “.

