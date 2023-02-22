“It is a war that belongs to Russia against Ukraine, NATO and the USA”, says an expert; conflict 1 year ago on friday (24.feb)

War between Russia and Ukraine completes 1 year this friday (24.feb.2023). Although the conflict was only between the 2 countries, other nations were directly or indirectly impacted.

In an interview with Power360the professor of international relations at UnB (University of Brasilia) Roberto Goulart Menezes said that until now the war was marked by 3 factors that impacted the international scenario: high inflation in several countries, the energy crisis in Europe and the effects diplomatic sanctions imposed on Russia by Western nations.

On February 26, 2022, 2 days after the start of the Russian offensive, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the withdrawal of Russia from Swift, a financial messaging system created by banks in various parts of the world in 1973 that enables Exchange currency between different countries quickly and securely. The system is adopted by over 11,000 financial institutions in over 200 countries.

“Russia’s suspension of the Swift reverberated as a major impact on the Russian economy. [Com isso] Russia had a shortage of hard currency, [como] euro, dollar and pound. That is, the economy, the Russian currency, began to circulate basically only in Russian territory”explained Menezes.

In April 2022, Russian inflation it arrived to 17.8% in the accumulated 12 months. The rate was the highest since February 2002. In November, Russia came in in technical recession after recording economic downturn for the 3rd consecutive quarter. The GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of the country fell by 2.1% in 2022.

European countries also suffered from high inflation. The official rate for the Eurozone reached 10% for the 1st time in history in September 2022, 7 months after the start of the conflict. The UK Office for National Statistics registered an annual inflation of 11.1% in November, the highest in the country since October 1981.

The United States was another country that registered an increase in the rate during the last year. Inflation in the US reached 9.1% in July 2022, the highest rate in 41 years. Since February 2022, the US government has provided nearly $22 billion to Ukraine to finance the country’s national defense at war.

According to Roberto Goulart Menezes, the conflict shook the global geopolitical order, but did not alter the configuration of powers between nations. “Diplomatic sanctions imposed by the United States and European allies have not achieved adherence by all countries in the world”he said.

“In terms of changing the geopolitical order, what we’ve seen is that the world has become more insecure from an international security perspective,” said the teacher.

Because of sanctions imposed, European Union countries dependent on Russian natural gas have had energy challenges. September 2022, autumn in the northern hemisphere, Russia decided stop supplying fuel to member countries of the bloc. The Russian state company Gazprom was responsible for around 40% of European supplies before the conflict with Ukraine.

In response, the G7 –the group that brings together 7 of the world’s largest economies– established on the same day a price cap for the import of Russian oil in response. The European Union adopted the same proposal days later.

Roberto Goulart Menezes stated that Russia remains the main supplier to Europe. Thus, Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to have negotiating power over the region, despite being diplomatically isolated.

“Europe has not yet found a permanent substitute or countries that can supply the energy that it currently buys from Russia that it could buy for the same price, in the same quantity with the same delivery stability. That is why, in my opinion, Europe is not going all-or-nothing against Russia.”said the teacher.

The UnB professor said that, for a possible conciliation, the decision would have to come from Russia. “In the first few months, Russia’s position was simply that, in order to accept the end of the war, it wants the surrender of Ukraine. So Russia sets terms for ending the war that were unacceptable to Ukraine and even the allies. [como] United States and Europe. […] Without the Russian ceasefire decision it is very difficult.”said Menezes.

Roberto also said that Ukraine is not in a position to end the war alone: “It is a war that belongs to Russia against Ukraine, NATO and the United States”.

“The role of the United States towards the end of the war is crucial, now we are not seeing until this moment the United States working in that direction”said Roberto Goulart Menezes.

WAR AND LULA GOVERNMENT

On January 30, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and denied a request made by Germany to send ammunition for war tanks that would be passed on to the Ukrainian government.

Lula also suggested the creation of a group of countries to negotiate peace in the region. “Brazil has no interest in passing on ammunition so that they are not used in the war between Ukraine and Russia. Brazil is a country of peace. Brazil does not want to have any participation”he said.

For Roberto Goulart Menezes, Lula’s proposal for a “peace club” aims to put diplomacy as a priority.“The strategy of Brazilian diplomacy seems to me to be to try to put pressure behind the scenes and to be more restrained in public”says the professor.