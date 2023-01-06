War in Ukraine, Moscow: Kiev bombs despite our ceasefire

Doesn’t hold the unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine imposed by Putin for the Orthodox Christmas. “The Kiev regime continued to bomb settlements and positions of Russian troops despite the observance of the ceasefire regime by the Moscow armed forces,” the Russian Defense Ministry denounced in a briefing, in which they The areas of the Ukrainian attacks this morning have been listed after the entry into force, at 12 local time, of the unilateral truce. “The positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from which shelling was carried out, were hit by return fire from Russian troops,” the ministry added.

War in Ukraine, fighter jets from Belarus: air alerts across Ukraine

This morning an air raid alert went off throughout theUkraine after the take-off of two fighters from the base of Baranovichi in Belarus. The population was invited to go to shelters. This was reported by the Belarusian Gayun monitoring group quoted by UNIAN. The A-50U radar plane of the Russian Air Force had taken off from Machulyshchy immediately before.

War in Ukraine, Borrell: Russian truce “is not credible”

The announcement of Russia of a temporary unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine “it is not credible”, said the head of foreign policy of the European Union, Joseph Borrell, branding Moscow’s initiative as “hypocritical”. “The Kremlin totally lacks credibility and this unilateral ceasefire declaration is not credible”, added Borrell, speaking during his visit to Morocco.

War in Uraina, Zelensky: at Christmas united in faith in the only victory

“It doesn’t matter where we are now – at home, at work, in the trenches, on the street, in Ukraine or abroad – our family is closer than ever. United in faith in a single victory”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared this in his message to the population on the occasion of Orthodox Christmas, which is celebrated tomorrow. “prosperity in every house and victory in the land Ukraine and with it peace for thousands of years.”

War in Uraina, White House: 3 billion in military aid to Ukraine

The United States will provide military aid toUkraine for 3 billion dollars. The White House said it later in the day.

War in Ukraine, conversation between Sullivan and diplomatic advisor Meloni

America’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with Francesco Talò, the diplomatic advisor of the Italian premier Giorgia Meloni. The White House reports it in a note. The two officials condemned Russia’s aggression against theUkraine and its attacks on critical infrastructure and reaffirmed their commitment to provide assistance to Kiev both in terms of energy and military aid “to defend the sovereignty and democracy” of the country.

