A ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine would not lead to peace. Only sustained military support to Ukraine will achieve this goal. A replica of John Varwick.

An May 16, my colleague Johannes Varwick wrote here that the West should change its strategy regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine in order to bring about a ceasefire as soon as possible. As much as I share Professor Varwick’s desire for peace, I doubt his reasoning. Specifically, I disagree with three assumptions: first, that nuclear power Russia would not accept defeat. Second, that a truce would lead to peace. Third, that the West could single-handedly bring about such a negotiated solution.

Nuclear powers regularly lose wars against militarily weaker opponents. Afghanistan is just one example from recent history. Acknowledgment of defeat requires Putin to prioritize the cost of nuclear escalation over the cost of defeat in Ukraine. According to US officials, a nuclear strike by Russia would have “catastrophic consequences.”