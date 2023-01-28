Zelensky in San Remo: is it possible today realistically not to support the Ukrainian people, even knowing how much this costs? The comment

The “yes” or “no” to Zelensky athe Sanremo Festival ignites the political confrontation and even divides the sides, disorienting the Italians, reduced to fans. Zelensky he is not a star looking for an audience, he is the president of an attacked nation which is fighting for its independence also thanks to the support of the West, including Italy. The ongoing controversy is a matter of goat’s wool that doesn’t move the real problem one bit: how to stop the war in Ukraine. War did not rain from the sky.

There is an aggressor, Putin’s Russia. There is an assault, Zelensky’s Ukraine. War that after almost a year has already cost thousands of dead and wounded, immense destruction in the attacked country, heavy repercussions on the international economy, risks for world peace.

Subscribe to the newsletter

