Home page politics

Of: Andrew Schmid

Split

A Ukrainian soldier walks through the streets of Bucha, a completely devastated Kyiv suburb. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Felipe Dana

Russian troops in Bucha have shown “determination and courage,” according to Vladimir Putin. Kremlin chief honors brigade responsible for alleged war crimes

Bucha – The 64th Russian Motorized Infantry Brigade shapes the Ukraine war* essential. It includes those Russian soldiers who were stationed in Bucha. The Kyiv suburb where several hundred civilian bodies were found in early April. the Ukraine* throws Russia* war crimes in this context. The Kremlin smells staging – and provokes.

Russia’s President Wladimir Putin* has now bestowed an honorary title on the brigade. According to the Kremlin, Putin signed a decree on Monday (April 18, 2022) giving the troops the honorary title of “Guards”. The award is justified with “heroism and bravery, determination and courage” of the members.

Ukraine war: Putin honors Bucha soldiers – “role model”

The brigade defended the “motherland and state interests,” Putin said. “The skilful and resolute action of the entire personnel (the brigade) during the military special operation in Ukraine” was “an example of the execution of military duties, of courage, determination and great professionalism”.

Putin praised the “skilled and resolute actions” of the soldiers in the course of the “military special operation”, as the Ukraine war is called in Russia. “I am convinced that you soldiers and officers are guardsmen who will continue to keep the oath, serve the homeland with honor and reliably protect the security and peaceful life of our citizens,” the president was quoted as saying.

Bucha: Ukraine publishes names of Russian soldiers

Bucha is one of the most symbolic places in the Ukraine war. In the small town around 25 kilometers from Kyiv* A few hundred civilians had been found dead after the Russian troops had withdrawn, some with their hands tied. According to the Ukrainian police, most of the dead in Bucha had gunshot wounds. Russia has denied allegations of a targeted massacre of civilians and accused Ukraine of orchestrating the atrocities.

Moscow* did not provide information on where members of the brigade are currently located or where they were stationed. No further details were given about their duties. The intelligence service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense published the names, ranks and passport details of each member of the brigade and announced that they would be put on trial.

Ukraine war: State television shows “medals for bravery”

Im escalated Ukraine conflict* distinguishes Russia soldiers again and again. There was only recently Medals for Russian Airborne Troops*. According to the state TV channel Zvezda, they were involved in “stopping the actions of enemy forces” and carrying out “cleansing of settlements” in Bucha.

The state TV program Vesti Nedeli presented the medals awarded to the troops: “For Bravery”. Such awards are celebrated on Russian state television – and the atrocities are denied. (as with material from AFP) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.