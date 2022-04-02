More than 6,000 people from Mariupol and surrounding cities were evacuated on Friday. This Saturday, attempts are resumed in the area, in one of the seven enabled humanitarian corridors. Meanwhile, Russian forces are withdrawing from kyiv and an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied that the conflict could become like the one in Afghanistan. For its part, the Russian space agency could soon announce its departure from the International Space Station (ISS).

The war between Russia and Ukraine is 38 days old. In this time, the United Nations reports 1,325 dead civilians, of which 120 are children.

While the Russian and Ukrainian delegations hold talks to reach an agreement for a ceasefire or peace, also this Saturday, April 2, 7 new humanitarian corridors were set up to evacuate civilians from the most affected areas, especially in Donbass, in cities such as Donetsk, Luhansk or Mariupol.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke in this regard, criticizing Europe for “reacting silently” to the humanitarian catastrophe Mariupol is experiencing.

Here are the main news of the day:

09:00 (BOG) Evacuations continue in Mariupol

Some 771 people from Mariupol and another 670 residents of cities such as Berdyansk, Melitopol, Pologi, Orikhov and Vasylivka managed to evacuate successfully last Friday.

In this way, the number of evacuees in the area rises to 6,266, according to Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, 1,735 citizens were evacuated from different cities located in the east of the country. Among them, Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Lysychansk, Kreminna and Popasna, all municipalities of the breakaway republic of Lugansk.

In addition, 10 buses arrived in Berdyansk to later transfer more than 80 tons of humanitarian aid to Mariupol.

8:34 (BOG) Celebrities, against Putin

More celebrities, both Russian and foreign, join the list of people who reject the “special military operation” led by the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

French actor Gerard Depardieu criticized Russia’s highest authority. “The Russian people are not responsible for the crazy and inadmissible excesses of leaders like Vladimir Putin,” he resolved.

In response, the Russian deputy Sultan Jamzayév proposed to take away the citizenship that was granted to him in 2013, and to confiscate his properties in favor of orphaned children.

For her part, the Russian-Austrian soprano Anna Netrebko, who supported Putin’s election in 2012 and celebrated her 50th birthday with a concert at the Grand Kremlin Palace, “expressly condemned the war in Ukraine.”

On her Facebook account, the singer assured that “I am not a member of any political party, nor am I an ally of any Russian leader.” She also acknowledged and regretted that “past actions and statements may have been misinterpreted.”

Immediately afterwards, the president of the Duma, Viacheslav Volodin, suggested dismissing those leaders of Russian cultural institutions who do not support military intervention in the neighboring country.

08:09 (BOG) Seven humanitarian corridors ready to evacuate civilians

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchucka announced that this Saturday seven humanitarian corridors will be active for the evacuation of civilians from cities besieged by Russian troops.

Two of the corridors plan to facilitate the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol and Berdyansk to the city of Zaporizhia, either by buses or private vehicles.

The other corridors run from Rubizhne, Nishnye, Severodonetsk, Popasna and Lysychansk, towards Bakhmut, in the Donetsk “oblast”.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, several thousand Mariupol citizens were able to leave the city in private vehicles last Friday.

This, despite the fact that the evacuation mission that the Red Cross intended to carry out failed once again for security reasons. This Saturday they will try again.

7:45 (BOG) Russia will decide “soon” date of the end of cooperation on the ISS

Russia will soon decide the date of the end of its cooperation in the International Space Station (ISS), given the refusal of the space agencies of the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan to lift sanctions against their companies. This, according to the general director of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitri Rogozin.

Rogozin says that the West “will not withdraw sanctions”, which are aimed at “destroying Russia’s economy, subjecting our people to despair and hunger, bringing our country to its knees”.

However, he assured that “they are not going to achieve it”, and that the only way to restore normal relations between the partners is through the “total and unquestionable lifting of illegal sanctions”.

Moscow had set a March 31 deadline for space agencies to lift penalties imposed on the mechanical engineering research company TsNIIMash and the Progress Rocket Space Center in retaliation for the Russian occupation of Ukraine.

7:20 (BOG) A Zelensky adviser rejected the possibility of the conflict becoming like the one in Afghanistan

The Ukrainian government does not expect an “Afghanization” of the war, according to Mikhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodimir Zelensky.

Through his Twitter account, the adviser assured that “Russia will withdraw from all territories except in the south and east,” where it will try to “entrench itself” and “dictate the conditions.” Indeed, “we cannot do without heavy weapons if we want to take out the Russians,” Podolyak explained.

Unlike the adviser, who does not foresee that the conflict will become “long and exhausting” for Moscow, many international analysts warn of a “war of attrition” that could last for months, as Russia begins to regroup its troops.

07:01 (BOG) Russian government claims to have destroyed 67 military targets

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov revealed that “over the course of the night, Russian Aerospace Force tactical-operational aviation and missile units destroyed 67 Ukrainian military targets.”

According to information from the Army, two checkpoints, two warehouses for missiles and artillery ammunition, 9 pieces of artillery and mortars and 54 areas of concentration of war equipment of the Ukrainian Army were destroyed. These attacks would have caused up to 40 Ukrainian casualties, according to the same source.

Konashenkov also reported that since the start of the “special military operation” 124 Ukrainian planes, 84 helicopters and 381 drones have been shot down.

The Russian Armed Forces claim to have destroyed 1,882 tanks and armored vehicles, 203 multiple launchers, 786 artillery pieces and mortars, and 1,764 war equipment and vehicles during this period.

6:48 (BOG) At least 35 people killed in attack on government headquarters in Mikolaiv

The Russian missile that hit the headquarters of the regional administration in Mikolaiv on March 29 left at least 35 dead. The attack also left several injured and a gaping hole in the structure of the nine-story building.

Vitali Kim, the mayor of this Ukrainian city, explained this Saturday, April 2, that the number of fatalities has been rising since then, “since many bodies were trapped under the rubble.”

For its part, the information website “Kyiv Independent” assured that the rescue operations are still continuing.

Mikolaiv is located between the port city of Odessa and Kherson, in the area that gives Ukraine access to the Black Sea. The city has suffered several attacks since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

6:26 (BOG) The Ukrainian economy will sink by 40% this year

Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Economy, Denys Kudin, reported that the government expects the economy to sink by 40% this year due to the war.

“Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is projected to fall by 16% in the first quarter of 2022, although the annual decline will be much larger,” Kudin said.

This, despite the fact that Kudin assured that “during the last ten days the economy as a whole has begun to recover and in safe regions businesses are returning to work,” such as farmers, who resumed planting on Friday. 40% of Ukrainian exports are agricultural products.

The sectors hardest hit by the conflict with Russia are those that work in person, as well as the transport sector.

5:58 (BOG) Ukrainian photojournalist found dead

The Ukrainian police found the lifeless body of photojournalist Max Levi in ​​the town of Huta Mezyhirska, north of kyiv, where he disappeared on March 13 while documenting the flight of civilians in the face of the Russian advance. The news was released by the Ukrainian Institute of Mass Media.

“According to preliminary information, Maxim Levin was killed by members of the Russian armed forces,” the Institute quoted the State Attorney General’s Office as saying.

However, there is still no news of Levin’s partner, Oleksiy Chernyshov, who has been missing for more than two weeks.

The death of the photographer and documentary filmmaker born in 1981 will be investigated by the Vyshgorod District Prosecutor’s Office. Levin, who collaborated with Ukrainian and international media such as Reuters, the BBC and the Associated Press, leaves behind a wife and four minor children.

with EFE